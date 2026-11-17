The Miami Dolphins are trying to win games this season while the main objective remains player development and evaluation, and it's also only natural to look ahead to the 2027 draft and how high a pick they could wind up having.

To that end, Week 10 of the 2026 season was a very good one for them, most notably their closs loss against the Indianapolis Colts and the Monday night game that saw the Los Angeles Chargers get their first victory of the season.

The Dolphins, Chargers and Tennessee Titans now are tied for the worst record in the league at 1-8, though the Dolphins' tougher strength of schedule currently has them with the third pick behind the Titans at number 1 and then the Chargers.

The rest of the current top five has the New York Jets (2-8) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-7).

There are now eight weeks left in the regular season, so plenty of time for the exact order to change. And there could be some movement pretty soon actually because the Jets and Chargers face each other at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, and then the Jets come to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Dolphins in Week 12.

DOLPHINS FAVORED TO LAND TOP PICK

We could debate what's actually the worst team in the NFL right now among the Titans, Chargers, Dolphins and even Jets, but injuries likely will become a factor and Miami has gotten hit pretty hard over the past two games with Malik Willis, Zach Sieler, Zeek Biggers and potentially Jordan Phillips.

After the games of Week 10, the Dolphins are considered front-runners to land that top overall pick.

The Dolphins' current projected win total over/under betting line is at 2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That's the lowest in the league, with the Chargers and Titans at 3.5, the Jets and Eagles at 4.5, and the Colts at 5.5.

Of the Dolphins' remaining eight games, they have two that should be considered very winnable — the home games against the Jets and the Chargers in Week 16 — and the season finale against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium now looks different with the injury to quarterback Drake Maye, especially if the Pats are out of playoff contention by then.

Miami will be heavy underdogs in the other five games — at Buffalo, at Denver, home against Chicago, at Green Bay, and home against Buffalo.

Since the NFL went to a 17-game schedule in 2021, the worst record ever compiled was the 2-15 by the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

Finishing 3-14 has meant a top 3 pick every time except this year for the Titans, who picked fourth. And ending up 4-13 has meant a top 5 pick every time except for the Las Vegas Raiders having the sixth overall selection in 2025.

So based on their projected win total, the Dolphins are expected to have no worse that the fourth overall pick.

There will be plenty of time after the end of the season to really start diving and digging into the top prospects, but the early popular names include WR Jeremiah Smith, QB Drew Mestemaker, CB Leonard Moore, DE Colin Simmons and DE Dylan Stewart, and a case could be made for the Dolphins drafting any of them.

One thing to consider, too, is that the higher the pick the better chance of getting offers to move up from a team that's really zeroed in on a particular prospect, a move that could provide the Dolphins with more draft capital, which would help as they continue replenishing the roster.

REMAINING SCHEDULE OF CONTENDERS FOR THE 2027 NO. 1 PICK

Tennessee (1-8) — at Dallas, at Jacksonville, vs. Washington, at Detroit, vs. Indianapolis, at Las Vegas, vs. Pittsburgh, at Houston

L.A. Chargers (1-8) — vs. N.Y. Jets, vs. New England, at Tampa Bay, at Las Vegas, vs. San Francisco, at Miami, vs. Kansas City, at Denver

Miami (1-8) — at Buffalo, vs. N.Y. Jets, at Denver, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay, vs. L.A. Chargers, vs. Buffalo, at New England

N.Y. Jets (2-8) — at L.A. Chargers, at Miami, bye, vs. Denver, at Arizona, vs. New England, vs. Minnesota, at Buffalo

Philadelphia (2-7) — vs. Pittsburgh, at Dallas, at Arizona, vs. Indianapolis, vs. Seattle, vs. Houston, at San Francisco, at N.Y. Giants

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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