Week 10 Dolphins Inactive Info: Some Action on the Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins' inactive list for Week 10 was headed by three injured players, but of note it also involved a bit of a shake-up on the offensive line.

Caedan Wallace, acquired during training camp in a trade with the New England Patriots, will be inactive for the first time all season. This is a bit surprising considering he had seen some action as a sixth offensive lineman in a couple of games this season.

The offensive line already was going to have a change at center for the game against the Indianpolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, with center Aaron Brewer out with a concussion and Andrew Meyer starting in his place.

The change will have tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick and guard Christian Haynes on the game-day roster, where they will join Jarrett Kingston as the backups for the starting O-line of Patrick Paul, Kadyn Proctor, Meyer, Jonah Savaiinaea and Austin Jackson.

Along with Brewer, the other two players inactive because of injuries are wide receivers Chris Bell and Jared Wayne. Bell was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week, but his absence from the game was all but confirmed when the Dolphins elevated former Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor from the practice squad Saturday.

The other two inactives are cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. and rookie tight end Justin Joly, two post-cuts waiver wire acquisitions who have been regulars on that inactive list every Sunday.

Along with the two offensive linemen, the two players who will be active against Indy after being out againt the Detroit Lions last Sunday are wide receiver Jalen Tolbert and running back Jaylen Wright.

THE COLTS INACTIVES

The Colts' biggest moves with injuries came Saturday when they placed two players on injured reserve and activated defensive end Arden Key from IR.

Their inactive list is headed by starting right tackle Jalen Travis, who was ruled out Friday, with the others being LB Jaylon Carlies, TE Will Mallory, LS Luke Rhodes and DT Jerry Tillery, with Riley Leonard serving as the emergency third quarterback.

THE 2026 DOLPHINS INACTIVES

Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Reese Taylor, G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 2 (at San Francisco) — WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly, EDGE Chop Robinson

Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, RB Jaylen Wright, WR Caleb Douglas, EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

Week 4 (at Minnesota) — WR Caleb Douglas, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 5 (vs. Cincinnati) — WR Caleb Douglas, RB Kaytron Allen, CB Reese Taylor, EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 7 (at N.Y. Jets) — WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Reese Taylor, LB Willie Gay Jr., EDGE Robert Beal Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick

Week 8 (vs. New England) — CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Jaylin Simpson, EDGE Jamree Kromah, G Christian Haynes, G Kadyn Proctor, TE Justin Joly, WR Jared Wayne

Week 9 (vs. Detroit) — WR Jalen Tolbert, RB Jaylen Wright, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., CB Reese Taylor, G Christian Haynes, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 10 (at Indianapolis) — WR Chris Bell, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., C Aaron Brewer, G/T Caedan Wallace, TE Justin Joly, WR Jared Wayne