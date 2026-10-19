What Miami Dolphins Coach Jeff Hafley Likes About His New RB ... And Updating the Waiver Pick-Up Scoreboard

For folks keeping score at home, the Miami Dolphins now stand at 14 players picked up on waivers in 2026, as the roster churning continues in full force.

The 2026 Dolphins now are 70 percent of the way toward matching their total from their previous rebuilding season of 2019 when they finished with 20 waiver pick-ups.

The latest two waiver additions included running back Kaytron Allen and wide receiver Jared Wayne in a process that began with defensive lineman James Ester back in the spring.

ALLEN SHOULD BE READY TO GET AN EARLY CALL

Allen has been on the Dolphins roster since just before the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, arriving too late in that week to be able to be active, but he likely will be making his Miami debut Sunday.

In fact, Allen could find himself getting a role on offense after head coach Jeff Hafley revealed Monday that Jaylen Wright aggravated his foot injury during that Cincinnati game.

The Dolphins don't have other running backs on the 53-man roster outside of Ollie Gordon II and it's not likely that Carlos Washington Jr. would get elevated from the practice squad and get more reps instead of Allen since Miami made it a point to bring him in through waivers.

The all-time rushing leader at Penn State, Allen was a sixth-round pick of the Washington Commanders who was released to make room for the return of veteran running back Austin Ekeler.

"We saw him first-hand when we played against Washington and practiced against Washington. Had a really successful career at Penn State, ran for a ton of yards, had a lot of success there. When he became available, Sully and I talked and it was a guy we were excited about. Young, he's only a rookie. I remember him in the draft process, but getting to see him live against Washington when we played them certainly helped. Excited to see what he can do."

Allen rushed for 85 yards on 23 carries for Washington in that preseason opener against the Dolphins.

THE UP-TO-DATE WAIVER SCORECARD

Of the Dolphins' 14 waiver wire pick-ups in 2026, eight currently are on the active roster, and it's interesting that Wayne replaced another waiver wire acquisition, Ryan Miller.

Those 14 players have combined to appear in 21 games so far this season, with defensive back Julius Wood getting the only start of the group when he opened as the nickel corner in the Week 3 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wood, Miller and offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston all played in each of the Dolphins' first five games.

Here's the whole list of players the Dolphins have claimed on waivers so far this year: DT James Ester, CB Ahmari Harvey, TE Jeremiah Franklin, CB Jai'Onte' McMillan, WR Ryan Miller, QB Brady Cook, CB Marcellas Dial Jr., T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly, OL Jarrett Kingston, CB Reese Taylor, S Julius Wood, RB Kaytron Allen and WR Jared Wayne.

The eight on the active roster are Dial, Godrick, Joly, Kingston, Taylor, Wood, Allen and Wayne.

Additionally, Cook and Ester are on the practice squad.

We'd venture to guess the Dolphins aren't done picking up players off waivers, and this is where we'll remind everyone in that waiver pick-up spree of 2019 they got Zach Sieler and Mack Hollins that way, both of them arriving in Miami in De