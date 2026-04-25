What NFL Draft Analysts Said About the Selection of Jacob Rodriguez

With their first pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins stood pat at number 43 overall.

No trade back. No overthinking.

Just a clear, intentional decision to add Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, a move that offers an early glimpse into the defensive identity being built under head coach Jeff Hafley and General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

And if the reaction from around the league is any indication, Miami may have landed one of the most impactful defenders available on Day 2.

THE TESTS MATCH THE TAPE

What made Rodriguez such a strong Day 2 target wasn’t just one trait, it was how complete his evaluation became over the course of the pre-draft process. The production had always been there, but as teams got a closer look, his athletic profile and background only strengthened the case.

That combination is what ultimately solidified his value in the second round, something Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN pointed to when discussing the selection.

“Jacob Rodriguez at 6-1 and a half, 231 pounds, ran a 4.57 and a 38-and-a-half vertical jump,” Kiper said. “He was a four-sport athlete in high school. Football, basketball, baseball and track. This kid got himself on a football field and his numbers? They were through the roof. Put it all together, you combine the production and if you run the way he did, that adds up your potential to a second-round pick.”

If Kiper’s evaluation helped explain why Rodriguez became a second-round pick, the next question becomes what that actually looks like on the field.

Because for all the discussion around measurables and testing, Rodriguez’s game is defined by something much more specific: his ability to take the football away.

Whether it was during the season or in front of evaluators at the Senior Bowl, Rodriguez built a reputation as a defender who actively hunts the football.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network summed that up as clearly as anyone when reacting to Miami’s selection.

“All he does is force fumble after fumble after fumble," Jeremiah said. "The Dolphins are going to get some turnovers. [If] you have that ball loose, he's coming to get it. It wasn't just during the season, he did it at the Senior Bowl as well in practices. He just has a knack for it, so beware if you are a running back in the AFC East playing against the Miami Dolphins, you'd better have five points of pressure on that ball.”

Beyond the turnovers and production, there was another theme that kept coming up in evaluations: presence.

The way he carries himself. The way he prepares. The way he impacts the people around him.

Peter Schrager of ESPN leaned into that side of Rodriguez’s profile when reacting to the selection: “True leader. Adult. Culture setter. Maybe my favorite team-player fit in this draft.”

It’s the kind of description that goes beyond scheme fit or statistical output. Rodriguez isn’t just being brought in to make plays, he’s being brought in to help define the standard.

FORMER LINEBACKER STAR CHIMES IN

When it comes to evaluating linebacker play, there are few voices more credible than Luke Kuechly.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time First-Team All-Pro, former Defensive Player of the Year, and a 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Kuechly built his career on elite instincts, preparation, and processing speed.

So when he evaluates a prospect, it carries a different level of weight.

On his JJ and Luke podcast, Kuechly said: “You look at guys like him, and the one thing I think is most important for backers is how quickly you process. How quickly can you be lined up, you see something happen, and know exactly where you're going to go? And I think he's really good at that. He's a really good tackler, and his ball production has been phenomenal. You watch guys play, and it's very easy to see with certain guys how much fun they have playing football, and he's one of those guys.”

It’s a description that cuts straight to the core of the position.

Rodriguez’s ability to process quickly allows him to play faster than his testing numbers alone might suggest. He sees it, trusts it, and reacts without hesitation, traits that consistently put him around the football and help explain the production that stood out to evaluators throughout the draft process.

And when that level of instinct is paired with the leadership qualities highlighted by Schrager and the playmaking ability noted by Jeremiah, it reinforces why Miami viewed him as more than just a Day 2 value.

That ability to process quickly is what allows everything else in Rodriguez’s game to show up consistently, from his tackling reliability to the turnover production that stood out throughout the draft process.

It’s also something that became even more apparent when evaluators had the opportunity to see him up close.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic noted that firsthand exposure at the Senior Bowl changed his perspective on Rodriguez.

“Really good athlete," Brugler said. "I gained a new appreciation for him watching him at the Senior Bowl, being 10 feet from him and seeing him move, how instinctive he was and how efficient he was in his movements. And then he backed that up at the Combine by testing really, really well. And so tape, production, testing, character is off the charts. I think this is a good player.”