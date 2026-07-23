What the Dolphins' Planned Work Out of 2026 UFL MVP Means for Back-End QB Competition

Every stone needs to be turned over by the Miami Dolphins for a chance to find something that can work for the quarterback position, and now they're looking to the United Football League.

The Dolphins are set to work out Jack Plummer at some point next week, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Plummer is coming off an MVP season with the Orlando Storm, cementing himself as the UFL's best quarterback in 2026.

At this point, we know that Malik Willis will be the starter and Quinn Ewers will be the backup, but it gets hazy after that. With nothing to lose with a workout, the Dolphins want to see what Plummer can potentially bring to the table, but they're not the only NFL team doing so.

The King Of Mouse Town

Plummer is no stranger to the NFL, signing with the Carolina Panthers in 2024 as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville, though he had previously played for both Purdue and Cal.

His time in the NFL, however, was short-lived. He was waived, re-signed, then promoted to the active roster but never saw the field in the 2024 season. He was waived again in August 2025 and signed with the Orlando Storm back in January.

As it turned out, the UFL was what Plummer needed to turn his career around. In his lone season with Orlando, he threw for 2,189 yards (the most in the UFL), 17 touchdowns and one interception in 10 games played, helping lead the Storm to the UFL playoffs.

Don't Get Too Excited



A scrambler, Plummer excelled in throwing on the run and making plays happen across the field with his right arm. He wasn't afraid to run either, as evidenced by a 71-yard rushing touchdown against the Dallas Renegades.

Working out a player like Plummer is par for the course for the Dolphins. They've already signed two other players from UFL, tackle Gottlie Ayedze and former LSU Major Burns. This will likely be the start of many players from all over the football landscape that the Dolphins will work out in the weeks ahead.

None of this means Miami is guaranteed to sign Plummer. The Dolphins are simply looking to see, among other things, if he's ready to handle an NFL-caliber offense and take on NFL-caliber defenses.

The Purdy Connection

If things work out, maybe Plummer can come in and compete for a third-string spot against Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski, who are already on the roster but didn't impress in the spring practices open to the media.

If Plummer does enough to impress Miami's coaching staff, he could maybe find a way to sneak onto the 53-man roster or earn a spot on the practice squad.

San Francisco is also set to work out Plummer. Not only is he the same age as Brock Purdy (26), but he attended Gilbert High School, which is a rival to Purdy's alma mater, Perry High School, in Arizona.