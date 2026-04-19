What the Lawrence Trade Means (Both Good And Bad) for the Dolphins

There was a massive trade involving, well, a massive defensive player Saturday night and it's one that had some potential ramifications for the Miami Dolphins.

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants in exchange for the 10th overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft, which happens to be the one right before the Dolphins are set to make their first pick under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Lawrence originally was the 17th overall selection in the 2019 draft, taken four spots after Miami drafted Clemson teammate Christian Wilkins in the first draft with Brian Flores as head coach. Clemson had four defensive linemen selected in that 2019 draft, including an amazing three in the first round, with end Clelin Ferrell taken fourth by the Raiders.

LAWRENCE NOW ON THE SCHEDULE

At his best, Lawrence is one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in the NFL and the Dolphins now will get to see him up close and personal for a fourth time this fall, with the Bengals scheduled to play at Hard Rock Stadium during the 2026 regular season.

The Dolphins faced Lawrence three times during his Giants tenure, losing at MetLife Stadium in 2019 but defeating New York at Hard Rock Stadium in 2021 and 2023.

The Dolphins faced the Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium last season as well, with Cincinnati leaving town with a 45-21 victory.

The addition of Lawrence could help make a huge difference for the Bengals defense, which has been the biggest reason the team has missed the playoffs the past three seasons despite the presence of the most dynamic QB-WR-WR trio in the NFL with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Cincinnati did lose star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson in free agency this offseason, but Lawrence is a difference-maker at the same level, perhaps even higher when he's on.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE DOLPHINS PICK AT 11

The move by the Bengals looked like some sort of concession that they didn't feel they could get an immediate-impact player at number 10, though it seemed almost a lock that defense is the direction they would have gone.

The Giants, on the other hand, have a lot more options and possibilities with that 10th pick, which will join the fifth overall selection they already possessed.

Some updated mocks released after the trade had the Giants taking Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano at number 10, but they also might end up taking Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

At number 5, the potential targets mentioned have included running back Jeremiyah Love as well as linebacker Sonny Styles.

The Dolphins have all sorts of possibilities at number 11, whether it be a versatile offensive lineman like Fano or Miami's Francis Mauigoa or a defensive back like Downs or LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

The preference from this vantage point would be either Downs or Delane, and the chance of either being available at 11 increased with the Lawrence trade because the Giants might go offense at 10, whereas the Bengals were going to go defense.

THE DOLPHINS HISTORY OF GETTING A TOP 10 PICK IN A TRADE

The Dolphins landed a top 10 pick as the result of a trade involving a veteran twice in their history, but not in the same way the Giants got their pick from the Bengals.

The Dolphins got the seventh overall pick in 1992 and the third overall pick in 2021 from trades made before the start of the previous season and getting lucky that their trade partners had bad years.

In August 1991, the Dolphins traded wide receiver Randal Hill to the Cardinals for a first-round pick just months after they had made him their first-round selection and they turned that pick into cornerback Troy Vincent as the No. 7 overall selection in 1992.

And the 2021 third overall pick came from the Houston Texans as part of the massive Laremy Tunsil trade, but the Dolphins moved down to 12th overall and then back up to sixth after trades with the 49ers and Eagles and wound up selection wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.