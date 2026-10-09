What to Know About New Dolphins RB Kaytron Allen

The Miami Dolphins filled their one vacancy on their 53-man roster Friday by claiming another rookie draft pick, this time running back Kaytron Allen from the Washington Commanders.

Allen was a sixth-round pick out of Penn State who was waived this week after the Commanders brought back veteran Austin Ekeler.

Allen played in each of Washington's first four games and had 12 rushing attempts for 41 yards (3.4 average). He played 25 snaps on offense in those four games and another 29 on special teams.

The Dolphins had a roster opening since they waived fellow running back Carlos Washington Jr., who since has been re-signed to the practice squad.

Allen joins Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II as running backs on the active roster, with De'Von Achane on IR and out for the season and Washington and Jarquez Hunter on the practice squad.

THE BOOK ON ALLEN

Heading into the draft, Allen was compared by NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein to current Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier and projected to go in the fifth round.

"Allen is productive with good size and vision but below-average explosiveness," Zierlein wrote before the draft. "He’s a fluid runner with ideal patience and a natural feel for when to cut off his blocks. He runs low to the ground with the strength to run through arm tackles and fall forward after contact. A feel for lane development allows him to fit any run scheme, but his lack of burst is likely to constrict the field and limit his ability to find explosive runs. Allen appears to lack third-down and special-teams value, but he could earn a spot as a solid backup."

In four seasons at Penn State, Allen averaged 1,045 yards a season, with a high of 1,303 yards in 2025 when he averaged 6.2 yards a carry and scored 15 touchdowns.

Allen was the ninth of 12 running backs selected in the 2026 draft.

THE DOLPHINS AND THE WAIVER WIRE

Allen became the 13th player the Dolphins have claimed off waivers in 2026, a string that started in May when they landed defensive lineman James Ester from the Green Bay Packers and moved him to guard.

The Dolphins picked up seven players off waivers on August 31 after the roster cuts to the NFL limit of 53: QB Brady Cook (N.Y. Jets), CB Marcellas Dial Jr. (Dallas), T Chukwuebuka Godrick (Kansas City), TE Justin Joly (Denver), OL Jarrett Kingston (Houston), CB Reese Taylor (Denver) and S Julius Wood (Dallas).

Earlier in the summer (and at different times), the Dolphins got on waivers WR Ryan Miller from the New York Giants, CB Jai'Onte McMillan from the Indianapolis Colts, CB Ahmari Harvey from the Pittsburgh Steelers and TE Jeremiah Franklin from the New England Patriots.

Every player the Dolphins have claimed this year currently is on their 53-man roster except for Ester, who is on the practice squad; and McMillan, Harvey and Franklin, who were waived.