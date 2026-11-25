Zayne Anderson's remarkable stat line in the Miami Dolphins' Week 11 game was all the more remarkable considering it came after he had played a grand total of 18 defensive snaps the previous five games.

The question now is what that performance could do for Anderson's status with the defense.

Back in the starting lineup because of the injury to Dante Trader Jr., Anderson became the NFL first defensive back since at least 2000 to finish a game with at least 11 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defensed.

This was quite remarkable in and of itself, but even more so when you consider the reason Anderson played so little on defense since the beginning of the season was his performance simply wasn't up to par.

So the question is whether his work against Buffalo was an outlier or a sign of more good things to come.

And that's not insignificant considering Anderson, like so many of the offseason free agent pick-ups, signed a one-year contract when he joined the Dolphins.

Now, we're not suggesting that Anderson suddenly is an All-Pro-caliber safety just because he filled the stat sheet against the Bills, but it certainly was a step toward getting himself an extension in Miami.

And in the short term, logic says he should earn him more snaps on defense even if Trader can return to action against the Jets because Trader's performance hasn't necessarily been top notch either.

OTHER YOUNG PLAYERS WE WANT TO SEE

Beyond Anderson, there are some other young players who we feel should be getting more snaps on offense or defense as we head into the final seven games of the regular season.

RB Kaytron Allen — Allen did some get work, albeit very limited, at running back against the Colts in Week 10, but it says here maybe the Dolphins should give him the backup carries because it's just not happening for Jaylen Wright and it would be nice to see what Allen can do.

TE Justin Joly — The Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Denver Broncos as a rookie fifth-round pick based mostly on his receiving ability, and the Dolphins could use that at tight end. Now, with Joly and everybody else, we should mention that usually there's a good reason coaches aren't using certain players, whether it be knowledge of the offense or being fundamentally sound enough, so we get it if certain lineup decisions are being made.

TE Will Kacmarek — The rookie third-round pick is playing 38.1 percent of the offensive snaps, which is the exact same percentage as rookie free agent fullback DJ Herman, and quite frankly we'd like to see Kacmarek a bit more involved.

CB Darrell Baker Jr. — Baker definitely was noticeable in his limited action on defense against Buffalo in his Dolphins debut and has earned more playing time from where we sit.