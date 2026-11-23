What stood out regarding play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 26-9 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday:

We'll start with the list of inactives, which was highlighted by injured safety Dante Trader Jr.

The only Dolphins player who was active but did not play was backup quarterback Brady Cook.

Since we've been keeping track every game, the starting lineup was back to seven rookies with third-round pick Will Kacmarek back starting at tight end. The other six starters were Kadyn Proctor at left guard, DJ Herman at fullback wide receiver Caleb Douglas, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, cornerback Chris Johnson and safety Michael Taaffe.

DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS

-- The Dolphins offense was on the field for 57 snaps, and what stands out here basically is the low number of plays compared to the 78 on defense. That, of course, happens when the offense can't convert third-down situations (Miami. was 2-for-14).

-- Guard Jonah Savaiinaea wound up missing three plays because of the leg injury he sustained in the first half, with Jarrett Kingston replacing him for those as well as getting four snaps as a sixth offensive lineman.

-- At running back, Ollie Gordon II played 72 percent of the offensive snaps, the third consecutive game he's played 71 or 72 percent. The two games before that, against the Jets and Patriots, Gordon was over 80 percent of the snaps.

-- Jaylen Wright got the other 10 snaps at running back, while Kaytron Allen played only on special teams, which might be strange because of Wright's continued lack of success when he carries the ball.

-- Greg Dulcich again got the bulk of the work at tight end with 34 snaps compared to 21 for rookie tight end Will Kacmarek. Those 21 snaps for Kacmarek represented a lighter work load on offense than rookie fullback DJ Herman.

-- Lastly on offense, Kevin Coleman Jr. got only 12 snaps, a third of those for fellow rookie Chris Bell.

DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS

-- Only two players were on the field for all the team's 78 defensive snaps after there were five against both Detroit and Indianapolis. The two this time were linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and safety Zayne Anderson, who started in place of Trader.

-- Chris Johnson and Michael Taaffe, who both played every defensive snap the previous two games, were off the field for only one defensive play, while Jordyn Brooks was next with 76 snaps.

-- Chop Robinson, who continues his run of great play, set a career high with 58 snaps, topping the 52 in the next-to-last game of his rookie season in 2024. Robinson has become effective enough against the run that he absolutely should be getting more opportunities.

-- After playing 25 snaps against the Colts, rookie safety Kyle Louis was back down to 13 snaps on defense.

-- With Zach Sieler, Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips all on injured reserve, it was Keith Cooper Jr. who got the most snaps at defensive tackle with 53 with Kenneth Grant right behind him at 52. The 52 snaps represented a career high for Grant, whose previous high was the 44 snaps against the Colts in the 2025 season opener, Grant's NFL debut.

-- Newcomer Darrell Baker Jr. played 18 snaps on defense in his Dolphins debut after spending the first nine games of the season on PUP and looked the part.

-- The Dolphins didn't use a 4-3 alignment very much, which led to Willie Gay Jr. playing only 17 snaps.

-- There were five non-specialists who saw action only on special teams: LB Shaka Heyward, LB Jackson Woodard, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, C Andrew Meyer and Allen.

-- Rookie tight end Seydou Traore and Woodard again tied for the team lead in special teams snaps with 23, though this time they were joined by Heyward. The three were followed with 16 for Louis, Julius Wood and Allen.