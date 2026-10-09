What to Make of Bengals Safety's "Ball Tap" Comments About Dolphins QB Malik Willis

A wise man once said nothing.

Ahead of the Miami Dolphins’ Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium, Cincy safety Jordan Battle pointed out a habit he believes could help his defense anticipate Malik Willis’ throws.

“He has a little slight little tap before every throw though, so I feel like we could use that as a key to break on the ball,” Battle said.

Jordan Battle on Malik Willis: “He has a little slight little tap before every throw though, so I feel like we could use that as a key to break on the ball. He likes to tap the ball before he throws it, or he takes his hand off, and that that gives the read the break. He's… pic.twitter.com/hI4hfjzm6t — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 8, 2026

Credit to Battle for spending some extra time in the film room, but it doesn’t seem he’s come to quite the revelation he thinks he has.

Yes, Willis has completed just 56.3% of his passes for 712 yards through four games, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Those numbers should give any defense confidence heading into a matchup with Miami, but they don’t prove defensive backs are getting an early jump on Willis’ throws.

THE REAL ISSUES WITH WILLIS

When you look at his offensive inefficiencies, they don't revolve around defensive backs getting early jumps on routes and beating receivers to their breaks.

He’s thrown two interceptions this season, one came on a pass tipped by Chris Jones and caught by George Karlaftis. The other came when he stared down his target on a deep ball and pulled the trigger late, allowing Treydan Stukes to intercept it.

Willis' struggles could stem from a litany of issues, including slower-than-desired processing or a lack of trust in a thin receiving corps, but pinning them on a pre-throw tap feels like an oversimplification.

A quarterback who’s slow to work through his reads and hesitant to trust his receivers presents a bigger problem than whether or not he pats the ball first.

There’s also a guy named Tom Brady who was quite fond of patting the ball, and it didn’t stop him from winning seven Super Bowls. Willis has plenty to work on, but the tap probably isn’t what separates the two.

And if Battle’s observation really does give Cincinnati an advantage, announcing it before Sunday is rather confusing, because it gives Willis a chance to address it.

Battle, who starred in high school at Fort Lauderdale's St. Thomas where in his final two years there one of the team's assistant coaches was Jason Taylor, was considerably more complimentary of Willis’ running ability. His 112 rushing yards rank sixth among NFL quarterbacks, just 6 yards behind Josh Allen.

“He’s obviously dangerous with his feet. We know we got to be alert for that,” Battle said. “Third and longs, they will run quarterback draws, and in the passing game, he will extend plays. So we got to be good downfield.

Don't expect fireworks out of Miami’s offense Sunday, but a ball tap won’t be the reason the ship sinks.