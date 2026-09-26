What to Make of the Dolphins Moves Ahead of the Week 3 Home Opener
The Miami Dolphins made two practice squad elevations for a second consecutive Saturday, but the one move they didn't make actually might have more meaning.
The Dolphins elevated edge defender Clelin Ferrell and linebacker Liam Anderson for the home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The one position that didn't see a player elevated was running back, which might be considered a surprised with Jaylen Wright listed as doubtful with stinger/foot issue on the final injury report of the week and not practicing Friday.
If Wright doesn't play, the Dolphins would be left with two running backs on the active roster, De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II. Of course, this is where we'll point out that the Dolphins have used wide receiver Malik Washington and he clearly would be an emergency fill-in if needed.
With Ferrell, the need for an edge defender was obvious with Robert Beal Jr. out because of a hamstring injury.
That would have left the Dolphins with only three players at the position with Malik Herring, Josh Uche and Chop Robinson, who will be back after missing the game against the San Francisco 49ers because of a concussion.
As for Anderson, his elevation has to do with special teams and caps a whirlwind seven-day period for him.
He was signed from the practice squad to the active roster last Saturday, then waived after playing against the 49ers and then re-signed to the practice squad. And now he'll be back in action for his second game with the Dolphins.
With Ferrell, this marked his third elevation in three games, meaning he's already reached the maximum allowed for any player. That means the only way Ferrell would be able to play another game for the Dolphins in 2026 would be to be signed to the active roster, which appears pretty likely at this point.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, elevated LB Cole Christiansen and DE Tyreke Smith from the practice squad.
DOLPHINS 2026 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS
Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (1st)
Week 2 (at San Francisco) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (2nd), Edge Max Llewellyn (1st)
Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (3rd), LB Liam Anderson (1st)
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL