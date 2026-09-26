What to Make of the Dolphins Moves Ahead of the Week 3 Home Opener

The Miami Dolphins made two practice squad elevations for a second consecutive Saturday, but the one move they didn't make actually might have more meaning.

The Dolphins elevated edge defender Clelin Ferrell and linebacker Liam Anderson for the home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The one position that didn't see a player elevated was running back, which might be considered a surprised with Jaylen Wright listed as doubtful with stinger/foot issue on the final injury report of the week and not practicing Friday.

If Wright doesn't play, the Dolphins would be left with two running backs on the active roster, De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II. Of course, this is where we'll point out that the Dolphins have used wide receiver Malik Washington and he clearly would be an emergency fill-in if needed.

With Ferrell, the need for an edge defender was obvious with Robert Beal Jr. out because of a hamstring injury.

That would have left the Dolphins with only three players at the position with Malik Herring, Josh Uche and Chop Robinson, who will be back after missing the game against the San Francisco 49ers because of a concussion.

As for Anderson, his elevation has to do with special teams and caps a whirlwind seven-day period for him.

He was signed from the practice squad to the active roster last Saturday, then waived after playing against the 49ers and then re-signed to the practice squad. And now he'll be back in action for his second game with the Dolphins.

With Ferrell, this marked his third elevation in three games, meaning he's already reached the maximum allowed for any player. That means the only way Ferrell would be able to play another game for the Dolphins in 2026 would be to be signed to the active roster, which appears pretty likely at this point.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, elevated LB Cole Christiansen and DE Tyreke Smith from the practice squad.

DOLPHINS 2026 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (1st)

Week 2 (at San Francisco) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (2nd), Edge Max Llewellyn (1st)

Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (3rd), LB Liam Anderson (1st)