What to Make of the Dolphins Signing Jalen Reagor

The Miami Dolphins blueprint in the offseason with veteran free agents was to go for reclamation projects or young players still looking to establish themselves, and that's what the latest addition to the roster represents.

The Dolphins will be signing wide receiver Jalen Reagor, a 2020 first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, a league source has confirmed.

Reagor was last on a 53-man roster late in the 2024 season after the L.A. Chargers promoted him from their practice squad. But he bounced on and off that practice squad last year after being waived in training camp and had been without a team since last October.

Reagor has appeared in 64 NFL regular season games with 27 starts, though 24 of those came in his first two seasons after he was selected 21st overall in the 2020 draft — one spot before the Minnesota Vikings took fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Reagor's career high in reception is 33, which he produced in 2021. He was treaded to the Vikings during the 2022 offseason and also has played with the New England Patriots and the Chargers.

His career highlights have come as a returner, with touchdowns on a 73-yard punt return for the Eagles in 2020 and a 98-yard kickoff return for the Patriots in 2023.

The Green Bay Packers were believed to be interested in Reagor heading into that 2020 draft, but they had the 30th selection that year before moving to 26th in a trade with the Dolphins and taking quarterback Jordan Love.

WHERE REAGOR FITS WITH THE DOLPHINS

Reagor, who one can assume got a contract at the veteran minimum salary to continue the Dolphins trend of the offseason, joins a wide receiver corps with a lot of options but very little in terms of proven commodities.

With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle now gone, holdover Malik Washington has perhaps been the most impressive of the wide receivers so far this spring.

The new-look wide receiver corps also features veteran free agent additions Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert, along with rookie draft picks Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr.

That's not even mentioning former Carolina Panthers second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr., 2024 seventh-round pick Tahj Washington or 2025 rookie free agent Theo Wease Jr.

The bottom line here is the Dolphins just keep adding numbers at the position in the hopes that at least a few of them can emerge as viable contributors for new quarterback Malik Willis and the offense.

Reagor becomes the seventh 2020 first-round pick to join the Dolphins along with their three picks that year — Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene — plus cornerback Damon Arnette (briefly on the practice squad), 2025 All-Pro Jordyn Brooks and tackle Isaiah Wilson, who was with Miami for a week after a trade before being released.

Reagor's career clearly hasn't gone according to plan so far, but this is a low-risk move for the Dolphins, the kind they've made all offseason, the kind they hope will produce some results at some point.