What Vegas Going With Cousins Means for Dolphins in Season Opener (And Their History Against Him)

There was little speculation regarding the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders when they take on the Miami Dolphins on September 13. However, the Raiders made it official Wednesday that Kirk Cousins will get the nod over rookie Fernando Mendoza.

It makes sense to give the rookie quarterback time to learn and grow behind a veteran, instead of being thrown out and seeing what happens. Miami, for example, did the same thing with Tua Tagovailoa, having Ryan Fitzpatrick begin the 2020 season before having Tua take over in Week 8.

For Las Vegas, it'll give Cousins his fifth opportunity to take on the Dolphins, giving them a unique challenge. While some of Miami's young defense might not be well versed in taking on Cousins, the same can't be said for some big-name players in what should be a chess match at Allegiant Stadium.

What Can The Veteran Do?

When you have General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady being advocates for the Raiders letting Mendoza develop behind Cousins, it makes the news unsurprising. That said, the Raiders are shelling out a lot of money for the 38-year-old — $20 million guaranteed this year, including a club option for two years at $80 million, which could be worth $172 million over five years.

Spytek cited the careers of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, and Patrick Mahomes as reasons to have rookie quarterbacks learn from veterans instead of having them start out the gate. One notable exception on that list is Peyton Manning, who began his 1998 rookie year at home against Miami. He showed flashes of greatness with 302 yards, but also made rookie mistakes, throwing three interceptions in a 24-15 win for the Dolphins. That year, he threw 28 interceptions to 26 touchdowns in a 3-13 season for Indianapolis.

What can Cousins contribute for his price tag? Immediate veteran leadership and playoff experience, though he's 1-4 in the postseason. In 10 games played (and eight starts) last season, Cousins threw for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Looking even more broadly, he has the 19th-most regular-season passing yards (44,700) and 15th-most passing touchdowns (298) in NFL history.

Cousins also brings familiarity, having known Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak when he was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for Minnesota from 2019 to 2021.

While Cousins has usually been healthy over his career, he suffered noteworthy injuries in 2023 and 2024, with the latter being to his right shoulder and elbow. This paved the way for Atlanta rookie Michael Penix Jr to get playing time before he himself tore his ACL.

How Week 1 Could Play Out

Overall, Cousins' accuracy is among the best in football with a 66.7 career completion percentage. Consistency, durability, and longevity define his career, which includes four Pro Bowl appearances. There was a time after he was released by the Falcons that he could possibly end up in Miami, though that obviously never happened.

He's capable of turning good wide receivers and tight ends into key playmakers, including Adam Thielen and Kyle Pitts. When he's paired with some of the best players at the position, like Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson, he's not afraid of overutilizing them.

Looking at his roster in Las Vegas, the wide receivers aren't eye-opening, being Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor and Jack Bech. However, someone he'll likely be throwing to a lot in 2026 is tight end Brock Bowers. He's considered one of the best tight ends in football, specifically as an additional receiver as opposed to just being a bonus blocker.

Their star running back, Ashton Jeanty, is recovering from an ankle sprain suffered during practice August 23 and his status for the opener is uncertain. If Jeanty is able to start, though, Cousins won't be afraid to give him the ball and let him work, and could utilize him on the occasional check-down.

Miami's defense is young and inexperienced, which is why being matched up against an equally young quarterback in Mendoza would have been ideal. That said, the Dolphins will need to hone in on both Bowers in the passing game and Jeanty on the ground if he's available.

Miami's History Against Cousins

That said, it's been mixed results for Cousins against the Dolphins — two wins and two losses. The first meeting was the 2015 season opener when Miami defeated Washington 17-10. Cousins was mediocre, throwing for 196 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

The second and third meetings for Cousins against Miami were both with Minnesota. 2018 was a wash, a 41-17 victory for the Vikings, with Cousins recording 215 yards and two touchdowns. That game was more defined by their running game — 220 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

2022 is the only time Cousins had to visit Hard Rock Stadium, and he got the job done in a 24-16 win that came down to the wire. Cousins squeezed out with 175 yards and two touchdowns, but no interceptions, which made the difference.

The most recent contest came last season in Atlanta, with the Dolphins dominating the Falcons' offense in a 34-10 win. That includes Cousins, who only managed 173 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Jordyn Brooks had a great game — 10 total tackles, three TFLs, and a sack.

There are two other members of the 2025 defense who had noteworthy minutes against Cousins that are returning for 2026: Willie Gay Jr (five total tackles) and Zach Sieler (two tackles, one TFL).

THE DOLPHINS AGAINST ROOKIE FIRST OVERALL PICK QBs IN THE PAST 30 YEARS

2023 — Bryce Young, Carolina ... Dolphins win 42-21 ... Young stats 23 of 38 for 217 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 85.1 passer rating

2021 — Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville ... Dolphins lose 23-20 ... Lawrence stats 25 of 41, 319 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 93.4 rating

2016 — Jared Goff, L.A. Rams ... Dolphins win 14-10 ... Goff stats 17 of 31, 0 TD, 0 INT, 65.8 rating

2012 — Andrew Luck, Indianapolis ... Dolphins lose 23-20 ... Luck stats 30 of 48, 433 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 105.6 rating

2001 — Michael Vick, Atlanta (in relief) ... Dolphins win 21-14 ... Vick stats 11 of 20, 214 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 69.6 rating

1998 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis ... Dolphins win 24-15 ... Manning stats 21 of 37, 1 TD, 3 INT, 58.6 rating