What We Know (And Just As Importantly Don't Know) About Dolphins QB Malik Willis' Injury and Status

We got some important answers Wednesday regarding the status of Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis, but there remain some very, very important questions.

Head coach Jeff Hafley provided an update on Willis before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex, and the two points that stood out were that Willis will return to being the starter once he's healthy enough to play but there is no timetable beyond the fact that Willis will have to miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Here were the comments from Hafley regarding Willis, along with our interpretation and the questions that remain.

WHAT HAFLEY SAID AND DIDN'T SAY ABOUT WILLIS

Hafley on the injury: "The injury had progressed enough where the medical team believed he needed the rest. It started as a groin injury that worked to his core. I'm not going to get into medical details because that's not my expertise. He'll get second opinions this week. You're going to ask questions, surgery, non-surgery. He's going to get more input this week and make a decision in our hopes that he'll be back after his four weeks. Which in time, if healthy, he'll return. You guys will ask me, yes, he'll be the starting quarterback if he returns. He will be the starter when healthy, when he does return. You look back at Malik guys and you watch him in that last game, and you could see it. He couldn't quite move the way he had done early in the year, and he was gritting through it, and he was toughing through it. He made some plays with his feet in that game to keep plays alive, but we want him to to be healthy so he can he can play at a high level without risking further injury."

What to make of this: First, we like the decisiveness with which Hafley said Willis was going to be the starter once he returned, period, point blank. Of course, Hafley does have the right to change his position if Kyle McCord throws for 300 yards the next four games, though that's difficult to envision. The bigger question here, though, is the timetable because Willis looking for other opinions sounds a bit ominous. Based on experience, those usually don't happen unless we're dealing with an injury that's not simple or routine. The words "in time, if healthy, he'll return" also sound a bit ominous and maybe we're dealing with an injury that will keep Willis out for more than just four games, though it's obviously premature to predict or project.

Hafley on the possibility of Willis needing surgery: "I don't want to lean any way. I'm just throwing that out there because you know whether or not he needs it, you guys are going to ask. Hopefully he doesn't. I'm hopeful with the rest, he'll be able to come back and play. I don't have all the answers. That's not my expertise. And he's going to get some other opinions. But he's in a good headspace. I can't really give you a clear answer on that."

What to make of this: There are nine weeks left in the regular season and the reality is surgery very well might mean the end of the season for Willis. Again, we don't want to jump the gun here, but those are the facts. The Dolphins don't make a habit of announcing surgeries, but rest assured that Hafley will be asked about whether Willis will be having one sometime soon, either Friday or next Monday.

Hafley on how the injury, following the earlier toe and thumb issues, will impact his evaluation of Willis: "I think you get through these four weeks, so it would leave four or five games left, and we'll see. We'll see if he comes back and can play, and how he does in those games. And if not, then we'll have to evaluate in other ways."

What to make of this: Again, notice Hafley added the caveat "if not" at the end, which suggests Willis coming back in 2026 is far from certain. And, yes, the evaluation of Willis moving forward will need to include the injuries he sustained this season even if, as Hafley pointed out, pocket passers also sometimes get bad luck with injuries. But Willis having so many issues in his first full year as a starter clearly isn't a good sign in terms of his durability and absolutely should factor in the team's decision of what to do at quarterback in 2027 and beyond.