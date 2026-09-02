Which Dolphins Practice Squad Member Is Most Likely to Make an Impact in 2026?

The Miami Dolphins filled all the spots on their practice squad Tuesday with another series of moves, and the question now is how many of those players will emerge to play a role in 2026.

Another question is whether any of them can parlay the practice squad opportunity into a spot on the 53-man roster and even a starting job, the way cornerback Nik Needham did back in 2019, the season that's often use as a point of reference for what's going on with the current Dolphins.

So here's our ranking of the 16 players on the practice squad in terms of the likelihood they'll at the very least contribute in the regular season this season.

RANKING THE DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD PLAYERS

1. EDGE Clelin Ferrell — The former fourth overall pick was a bit of mystery in training camp because he was looking like a sure bet for the 53 before he was sidelined. That the Dolphins quickly brought him back suggests they're still invested in him, and let's remember the Dolphins currently have only four edge defenders on the 53. One injury is all it would take for Ferrell to get the call.

2. TE Tre Watson — Yes, the Dolphins claimed tight end Justin Joly off waivers and he's got the bigger upside, but this comes down to roles. Watson is a blocking specialist at tight end, and the Dolphins are in very short supply of those, particularly with rookie Will Kacmarek still nursing an injury.

3. CB Ethan Bonner — Bonner made the initial 53 before he was cut when the Dolphins needed to make room for their waiver wire pick-ups, and the feeling is he very well might be back on the 53 before long. The Dolphins are five cornerbacks on the 53, which isn't a big number and they also two newcomers and practically no experience.

4. DL Mazi Smith — The Dolphins also are thin at defensive tackle to start the season with Kenneth Grant on injured reserve, and Smith will be given every chance to show the potential that made him a first-round pick in the first place.

5. RB Jarquez Hunter — It's pretty rare to go through a season without any injuries at running back, so Hunter figures to get the call if something were to happen to one of the three on the 53.

6. RB Carlos Washington Jr. — Washington would not have been out of place on the 53 had the Dolphins decided to go in that direction, and we ranked him behind Hunter because Hunter has the pure physicality the Dolphins are seeking.

7. S Major Burns — Burns showed some playmaking ability in training camp and the preseason, and the Dolphins wouldn't hesitate to call on him if injuries hit the safety position.

8. WR Jalen Reagor — Reagor acquitted himself well during training camp, and we figure the Dolphins wouldn't hesitate to give him the call if injuries created a need for a game.

9. CB Jaylin Simpson — Jeff Hafley is familiar with Simpson from their one year together in Green Bay, but we figure Bonner would get the call before him.

10. DL Jordan Miller — A big body in the middle of the defensive line, Miller figures to start pretty clearly behind Mazi Smith in the pecking order.

11. EDGE Max Llewellyn — Like Bonner, Llewellyn initially made the 53 and the Dolphins clearly want to keep working with him. But it says here it would take a few injuries for him to get the call.

12. ILB Liam Anderson — Anderson has a pretty good amount of special teams experience and that's where he would figure to contribute.

13. EDGE Amari Gainer — Like Anderson, Gainer would get the call for special teams purposes.

14. WR Will Sheppard — The Dolphins already have six wide receivers on the 53 and Sheppard also has Reagor ahead of him.

15. EDGE Rodney McGraw — The rookie free agent showed flashes in training camp, but this look like a developmental year for him.

16. T Gottlieb Ayedze — As it is, the Dolphins have too many offensive linemen on their 53, but the Dolphins clearly wanted to continue trying to develop Ayedze.