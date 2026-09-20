Jalen Tolbert Again Headlines Dolphins Inactive List

The Miami Dolphins' second inactive list of 2026 looked an awful lot like the first, though it did include the addition of edge defender Chop Robinson given his absence because of a concussion.

Along with the addition of Robinson, the Dolphins made one change on their inactive list, which we accurately projected earlier Sunday, by making cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. inactive. Active for the first time this season will be slot corner Reese Taylor, who was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos the day after teams made their cuts to 53.

Along with Robinson, the big name on the inactive list again is veteran wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. He was the most established wide receiver the Miami Dolphins added in the offseason, but he's now been inactive for the first two games.

Along with Tolbert, Robinson and Dial, the Dolphins inactives were guard DJ Campbell, tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick and tight end Justin Joly, with Brady Cook again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

Dial, Godrick and Joly all were claimed off waivers after the NFL cuts to the 53-player limit August 30, so their appearance on the the inactive list does make sense. Godrick and Campbell also were expected inactives based on the fact the Dolphins are carrying 10 offensive linemen on their active roster and the normal number is eight for game day, and they're the two least established of the group.

As a reminder, the Dolphins elevated edge defenders Clelin Ferrell and rookie seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn from the practice squad. It's the second time this season Ferrell has been elevated.

49ERS INACTIVES

The 49ers did not elevate any players off their practice squad Saturday and as a result had only five inactive players, and none of them would qualify as a "name" player.

The list includes WR Jordan Watkins, CB Ephesians Prysock, LB Tatum Bethune and OL Enrique Cruz Jr., with Kurtis Rourke serving as the emergency third quarterback.

Of note, rookie running back Kaelon Black is active despite not practicing Friday because of a groin injury and Eddy Pineiro will be the kicker after not practicing all week because of illness.