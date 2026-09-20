Jalen Tolbert Again Headlines Dolphins Inactive List
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The Miami Dolphins' second inactive list of 2026 looked an awful lot like the first, though it did include the addition of edge defender Chop Robinson given his absence because of a concussion.
Along with the addition of Robinson, the Dolphins made one change on their inactive list, which we accurately projected earlier Sunday, by making cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. inactive. Active for the first time this season will be slot corner Reese Taylor, who was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos the day after teams made their cuts to 53.
Along with Robinson, the big name on the inactive list again is veteran wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. He was the most established wide receiver the Miami Dolphins added in the offseason, but he's now been inactive for the first two games.
Along with Tolbert, Robinson and Dial, the Dolphins inactives were guard DJ Campbell, tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick and tight end Justin Joly, with Brady Cook again serving as the emergency third quarterback.
Dial, Godrick and Joly all were claimed off waivers after the NFL cuts to the 53-player limit August 30, so their appearance on the the inactive list does make sense. Godrick and Campbell also were expected inactives based on the fact the Dolphins are carrying 10 offensive linemen on their active roster and the normal number is eight for game day, and they're the two least established of the group.
As a reminder, the Dolphins elevated edge defenders Clelin Ferrell and rookie seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn from the practice squad. It's the second time this season Ferrell has been elevated.
49ERS INACTIVES
The 49ers did not elevate any players off their practice squad Saturday and as a result had only five inactive players, and none of them would qualify as a "name" player.
The list includes WR Jordan Watkins, CB Ephesians Prysock, LB Tatum Bethune and OL Enrique Cruz Jr., with Kurtis Rourke serving as the emergency third quarterback.
Of note, rookie running back Kaelon Black is active despite not practicing Friday because of a groin injury and Eddy Pineiro will be the kicker after not practicing all week because of illness.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL