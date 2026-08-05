Who's Trending Up, Trending Down After One Week of Camp

The Miami Dolphins arrived at their second break of training camp Wednesday and with six practices in the books find themselves about a third of the way until the roster cuts to 53 have to be made.

The first week of camp, as always, has produced a wide range of performances from the players, while the emphasis from head coach Jeff Hafley's standpoint has been and will continue to be — at least for the foreseeable — about learning and growth.

All that said, it's time to recognize the good and not-so-good performances through the first week of camp, with an emphasis on which players are trending up or down.

What will follow isn't necessarily an all-encompassing list, but rather those clearly moving one way or another. If a player — Malik Wilils, for example — isn't mentioned, it should be viewed simply as a matter of that player basically doing what was expected or his stock not moving much in either direction.

THE TRENDING DOLPHINS PLAYERS

TRENDING UP — EDGE CHOP ROBINSON

This one is too obvious. Robinson has been highly noticeable as a pass rusher and also has done effective work against the run. He does look like a player ready to make a big move in his third season.

TRENDING UP — S ZAYNE ANDERSON

GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley brought Anderson over from Green Bay after he did good work for them on special teams, and it looks like he could become a significant factor on defense for Miami. He's made some plays, both in pass defense and on the blitz.

TRENDING DOWN — T AUSTIN JACKSON

Jackson is one of a handful of players who will be on this list primarily because of injuries, which might not be fair but is part of life in the NFL. It also should be noted that Jackson struggled in pass protection before he was sidelined.

TRENDING UP — EDGE CAMERON GOODE

Goode is the last remaining member of the Dolphins' 2022 draft class and he's easy to dismiss because he's played almost exclusively on special teams, but he has been very effective as a pass rusher so far in camp.

TRENDING UP — WR MALIK WASHINGTON

A lot of the focus among wide receivers in camp has been on rookies Caleb Douglas and Kevin Douglas Jr. — and even Chris Bell while he continues his rehab work — but Washington has just simply been the best of the group.

TRENDING DOWN — G/T JAMAREE SALYER

Salyer signed with the Dolphins as a free agent hoping and thinking he could compete for a starting job, but he missed the end of OTAs with an injury and now has missed three days of camp. That's not how Salyer is going to earn himself a role, let alone compete for a starting job. This again isn't his fault, but dependability is an ability.

TRENDING UP — RB CARLOS WASHINGTON JR.

The three young new running backs on the roster all have had their moments, but Washington has looked with his running and pass catching like somebody who wouldn't be out of place on the 53-man roster.

TRENDING UP — FB D.J. HERMAN

He's the only player on the roster listed as a fullback, and this is after he was converted after being a linebacker at San Diego State last year. But he has looked the part, in particular with some impressive hands catching the ball. Whether that will be enough to convince the Dolphins to keep this UDFA is debatable, but he's certainly doing his part.

TRENDING DOWN — QB QUINN EWERS

Pointing the finger at quarterbacks in training camp isn't necessarily fair because there are so many moving parts and so much learning going on, but the reality is that Ewers simply looked a lot sharper in the offseason than he has so far in camp.

TRENDING UP — CB ALEX AUSTIN

Austin was one of three free agent cornerbacks the Dolphins acquired in the offseason, and he's the one who has stood out the most (understanding that Darrell Baker Jr. is on PUP). He's put himself squarely in the mix for a roster spot.

TRENDING UP — EDGE ROBERT BEAL JR.

It was easy to overlook Beal at the start of camp after a nondescript career with the 49ers and an issue that caused him to miss some time in the spring, but he has looked like a legitimate pass rusher so far in camp.

TRENDING DOWN — EDGES MAX LLEWELLYN/MASON REIGER

We'll lump those two together because there seemed to be an opportunity for either or both to gain attention at the pretty thing edge position, but the reality is they've been barely noticeable.

TRENDING UP — G JONAH SAVAIINAEA

Savaiinaea's teammates keep talking about how much more comfortable he's looking on the right side of the offensive line, and by all appearances he's had a solid camp so far. There haven't been any wow moments, but that's not what the Dolphins need from him.

TRENDING DOWN — T CHARLIE HECK

The free agent pick-up from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has endured some well-publicized issues in pass protection, and it has made Austin Jackson's absence even more worrisome. If Heck can't be counted on to provide solid backup work, then the Dolphins might have a problem here.