Why the Dolphins Could Be (Very) Quiet at the NFL Trade Deadline

There have been three significant deals around the NFL this week, but that might be just beginning ahead of the trade deadline November 10, and it's pretty obvious that some teams are in selling mode — maybe even firesale mode.

The Miami Dolphins do not appear one of those teams.

Nor should they be.

The Indianapolis Colts already have unloaded star veterans DeForrest Buckner and Quenton Nelson, while their AFC South counterparts Tennessee Titans just moved star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

The Los Angeles Chargers have their share of veteran players expected to be traded as well, starting with edge defender Khalil Mack and possibly including star safety Derwin James.

What those teams have in common is they're not going anywhere in 2026 — when it comes to the playoffs, that is — with records of 2-5, 1-6 and 0-6.

The Dolphins are 1-5 and also realistically not going to be factors in the playoff race, and they do have some players who might be of interest to other teams.

That doesn't mean they're in sellling mode and willing to trade any veteran who's not on his first contract and could fetch a decent draft pick in return.

Just Friday morning, for example, SI national writer Albert Breer reported that the Dolphins have taken calls on defensive tackle Zach Sieler and center Aaron Brewer "but quickly rebuffed that."

WHY THE DOLPHINS AREN'T TRADING FOR THE SAKE OF TRADING

Good for the Dolphins.

Yes, they're in rebuilding mode. Yes, they could use all the additional draft capital they can get to beef up their nucleus of young players who hopefully can bring the team back into contention.

But the reality is the Dolphins are going to need good veteran players beyond 2026 and not have a team filled with second-, third- or fourth-year players.

They'll need players like Sieler and Brewer, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks is another who fits into that category.

And, yes, there was a suggestion not too long ago that he could be involved in a trade.

And the same thing we said about Brooks back then applies to Brewer now: Why in the world would the Dolphins trade him now after signing him in the offseason to a contract extension precisely because he represented the kind of player with whom the team wants to fill its roster.

Sieler is a different case because he's over 30 and he's got big cap numbers coming up over the final three years of his contract, but he's also still a very good player (he's the best defensive lineman on the team and there's probably not a close second right now) and he's also a very good leader on a very young team.

Simply put, Sieler is more valuable than whatever the Dolphins realistically could get in a trade, and this won't change unless a team gets desperate for D-tackle help after watching Buckner and Simmons go off the market.

It also shouldn't be dismissed that Sieler has made it very clear — as he keeps getting asked every time he speaks to the media these days — that he wants to stay in Miami, where he's been since the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in December 2019.

OTHER TRADE CANDIDATES

Edge defender Joshua Uche is another player who has expressed his desire to stay in Miami, citing among other things his respect for first-year head coach Jeff Hafley.

He's another one who was pegged as a trade candidate, in his case because he's a veteran who signed only a one-year deal this offseason and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

But Uche has played more than well enough that the Dolphins should very strongly consider bringing him back at least another season — at the right price, of course.

And, again, it says here he'll be worth more to the Dolphins in 2027 and maybe even 2028 than whatever late-round pick they could get for him.

The one player who always has stood as the most likely to be trade is tackle Austin Jackson, who is the second-longest-tenured player on the team after Sieler.

The 2020 first-round pick is scheduled to become a free agent after the season after accepting a pay cut to return to the Dolphins this year, and his performance in 2026 has been pretty uneven.

Bigger issues are what kind of money Jackson would want in his next contract, whether the Dolphins want to move rookie first-round pick Kadyn Proctor to right tackle, as has been assumed all along, and whether Jackson would want to come back — he hasn't been as adamant as Sieler and Uche about wanting to stay.

The Dolphins probably have an idea by now whether they see Jackson as part of their plan beyond 2026, and if he's not, then it would behoove them to try to get any kind of draft pick for him because they're not likely to be in the free agent compensation game next offseason.

At this time, though, this has the makings of a pretty uneventful trade deadline for the Dolphins even if their record might have suggested otherwise at one point.