USFL Player Rankings: Centers

NFL Draft Bible has you covered with exclusive scouting rankings for the USFL. In this edition we shine the spotlight on the men in the middle who hold it down along the offensive line.

The USFL ‘reboot’ season is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 16th. Be sure to keep it locked for continuous updates throughout the season at our official USFL homepage!

Below are the initial overall rankings for the center position, which includes several players with NFL experience amongst the top.

1. Nico Falah, Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Jordan McCray, Birmingham Stallions

3. Tejan Koroma, Michigan Panthers

4. Bruno Reagan, Tampa Bay Bandits

5. Sean Brown, Philadelphia Stars

6. Nick Buchanan, Houston Gamblers

7. Sean Pollard, Michigan Panthers

8. Jared Thomas, New Orleans Breakers

9. Jake Lacina, New Jersey Generals

10. Brayden Patton, Pittsburgh Maulers





*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.

