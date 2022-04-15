USFL Player Rankings: Cornerbacks
This is arguably the most talented position around the USFL, with a handful of legit prospects who could capture the eyes of NFL decision-makers.
Look for New Orleans Breakers Adonis Alexander (Virginia Tech) to be one of the more notable standouts due to his size and athleticism. A fifth round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, Brian Allen (Utah) has since played for six different NFL organizations and also projects as a top talent in the USFL. With 26 career games played (six starts), De’Vante Busby (Pittsburgh State) is one of the more accomplished players in the ‘reboot’ league.
1. Brian Allen, Birmingham Stallions
2. Adonis Alexander, New Orleans Breakers
3. De'Vante Bausby, New Jersey Generals
4. Quenton Meeks, Tampa Bay Bandits
5. Bryan Mills, Birmingham Stallions
6. Tae Hayes, Birmingham Stallions
7. Ike Brown, New Orleans Breakers
8. Mike Stevens, New Orleans Breakers
9. Delrick Abrams, Tampa Bay Bandits
10. Trae Elston, New Jersey Generals
11. Tino Ellis, Michigan Panthers
12. Mazzi Wilkins, Philadelphia Stars
13. Nevelle Clarke, New Orleans Breakers
14. Bradley Sylve, Philadelphia Stars
15. Rannell Hall, Tampa Bay Bandits
16. Jalin Burrell, Michigan Panthers
17. Jamar Summers, Houston Gamblers
18. Christian Campbell, Tampa Bay Bandits
19. Manny Patterson, New Orleans Breakers
20. Terrell Bonds, Pittsburgh Maulers
21. David Rivers, New Jersey Generals
22. Channing Stribling, Philadelphia Stars
23. Stanley Green, Houston Gamblers
24. Keith Washington II, New Orleans Breakers
25. William Likely, Houston Gamblers
26. Joseph Putu, Michigan Panthers
27. Josh Shaw, Birmingham Stallions
28. Jameson Houston, Michigan Panthers
29. Rashard Causey Jr., Tampa Bay Bandits
30. Christian Tutt, New Jersey Generals
31. Davante Davis, Tampa Bay Bandits
32. Micah Abernathy, Houston Gamblers
33. Dominique Martin, Michigan Panthers
34. Jaylon McClain-Sapp, Pittsburgh Maulers
35. DeJuan Neal, New Jersey Generals
36. Marcus Lewis, Philadelphia Stars
37. Ja'len Embry, New Orleans Breakers
38. Prince Robinson, Pittsburgh Maulers
39. Jerry Cantave, Houston Gamblers
40. Keith Gipson Jr., Pittsburgh Maulers
41. Amani Dennis, Philadelphia Stars
42. Ajene Harris, Pittsburgh Maulers
43. Ryan White, Houston Gamblers
*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.