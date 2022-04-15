USFL Player Rankings: Cornerbacks

Nobody spans the globe like the NFL Draft Bible, celebrating two decades of independent scouting analysis (2002-2022). Our USFL scouting preview series rolls on with cornerbacks!

This is arguably the most talented position around the USFL, with a handful of legit prospects who could capture the eyes of NFL decision-makers.

Look for New Orleans Breakers Adonis Alexander (Virginia Tech) to be one of the more notable standouts due to his size and athleticism. A fifth round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, Brian Allen (Utah) has since played for six different NFL organizations and also projects as a top talent in the USFL. With 26 career games played (six starts), De’Vante Busby (Pittsburgh State) is one of the more accomplished players in the ‘reboot’ league.

Keep it locked to the NFL Draft Bible, as we bring you the names you need to know from the alternate football universe.

1. Brian Allen, Birmingham Stallions

2. Adonis Alexander, New Orleans Breakers

3. De'Vante Bausby, New Jersey Generals

4. Quenton Meeks, Tampa Bay Bandits

5. Bryan Mills, Birmingham Stallions

6. Tae Hayes, Birmingham Stallions

7. Ike Brown, New Orleans Breakers

8. Mike Stevens, New Orleans Breakers

9. Delrick Abrams, Tampa Bay Bandits

10. Trae Elston, New Jersey Generals

11. Tino Ellis, Michigan Panthers

12. Mazzi Wilkins, Philadelphia Stars

13. Nevelle Clarke, New Orleans Breakers

14. Bradley Sylve, Philadelphia Stars

15. Rannell Hall, Tampa Bay Bandits

16. Jalin Burrell, Michigan Panthers

17. Jamar Summers, Houston Gamblers

18. Christian Campbell, Tampa Bay Bandits

19. Manny Patterson, New Orleans Breakers

20. Terrell Bonds, Pittsburgh Maulers

21. David Rivers, New Jersey Generals

22. Channing Stribling, Philadelphia Stars

23. Stanley Green, Houston Gamblers

24. Keith Washington II, New Orleans Breakers

25. William Likely, Houston Gamblers

26. Joseph Putu, Michigan Panthers

27. Josh Shaw, Birmingham Stallions

28. Jameson Houston, Michigan Panthers

29. Rashard Causey Jr., Tampa Bay Bandits

30. Christian Tutt, New Jersey Generals

31. Davante Davis, Tampa Bay Bandits

32. Micah Abernathy, Houston Gamblers

33. Dominique Martin, Michigan Panthers

34. Jaylon McClain-Sapp, Pittsburgh Maulers

35. DeJuan Neal, New Jersey Generals

36. Marcus Lewis, Philadelphia Stars

37. Ja'len Embry, New Orleans Breakers

38. Prince Robinson, Pittsburgh Maulers

39. Jerry Cantave, Houston Gamblers

40. Keith Gipson Jr., Pittsburgh Maulers

41. Amani Dennis, Philadelphia Stars

42. Ajene Harris, Pittsburgh Maulers

43. Ryan White, Houston Gamblers

*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis.

