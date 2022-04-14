USFL Player Rankings: Offensive Guards

NFL Draft Bible brings you exclusive scouting rankings for the USFL ‘reboot,’ kicking off Saturday, April 16th! Keep it locked for all your alternate football coverage needs.

The list of offensive guards with NFL experience runs deep in the USFL, with more than half a dozen players who have had a cup of coffee on the big stage. Some notable players that we’ll be looking to see get the call back up include Eric Browne (Merrimack), who can play any position along the offensive line and Daishawn Dixon (San Diego State), who was dominant at his recent HUB Football workout.

Nobody brings you the names you need to know like the NFL Draft Bible, celebrating two decades of independent scouting (2002 – 2022). Be sure to bookmark our USFL homepage!

1. Erick Browne, Houston Gamblers

2. Daishawn Dixon, Michigan Panthers

3. Kristjan Sokoli, Houston Gamblers

4. Cameron Hunt, Birmingham Stallions

5. Damien Mama, Tampa Bay Bandits

6. Robert Myers, New Jersey Generals

7. Vadal Alexander, Pittsburgh Maulers

8. Terronne Prescod, Houston Gamblers

9. Evan Heim, New Jersey Generals

10. Jackson Brown, Philadelphia Stars

11. Marquez Tucker, Birmingham Stallions

12. Paul Nosworthy, Philadelphia Stars

13. Maea Teuhema, Michigan Panthers

14. Jahair Jones, Philadelphia Stars

15. Mike Brown, New Jersey Generals

16. Liam Dobson, New Orleans Breakers

17. Toree Boyd, New Orleans Breakers

18. Tyler Higby, Houston Gamblers

19. Abdul Beecham, Pittsburgh Maulers

20. Jalen Allen, New Orleans Breakers

21. Jon Dietzen, Pittsburgh Maulers

22. Brandon Haskin, New Jersey Generals

23. Steven Rowzee, New Orleans Breakers

*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.

