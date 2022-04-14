USFL Player Rankings: Offensive Guards
The list of offensive guards with NFL experience runs deep in the USFL, with more than half a dozen players who have had a cup of coffee on the big stage. Some notable players that we’ll be looking to see get the call back up include Eric Browne (Merrimack), who can play any position along the offensive line and Daishawn Dixon (San Diego State), who was dominant at his recent HUB Football workout.
1. Erick Browne, Houston Gamblers
2. Daishawn Dixon, Michigan Panthers
3. Kristjan Sokoli, Houston Gamblers
4. Cameron Hunt, Birmingham Stallions
5. Damien Mama, Tampa Bay Bandits
6. Robert Myers, New Jersey Generals
7. Vadal Alexander, Pittsburgh Maulers
8. Terronne Prescod, Houston Gamblers
9. Evan Heim, New Jersey Generals
10. Jackson Brown, Philadelphia Stars
11. Marquez Tucker, Birmingham Stallions
12. Paul Nosworthy, Philadelphia Stars
13. Maea Teuhema, Michigan Panthers
14. Jahair Jones, Philadelphia Stars
15. Mike Brown, New Jersey Generals
16. Liam Dobson, New Orleans Breakers
17. Toree Boyd, New Orleans Breakers
18. Tyler Higby, Houston Gamblers
19. Abdul Beecham, Pittsburgh Maulers
20. Jalen Allen, New Orleans Breakers
21. Jon Dietzen, Pittsburgh Maulers
22. Brandon Haskin, New Jersey Generals
23. Steven Rowzee, New Orleans Breakers
*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.