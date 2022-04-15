USFL Player Rankings: Inside Linebackers

It’s not the sexiest group of pro prospects but the inside linebackers across the USFL include a bunch of blue-collar workers who constantly show up around the football.

The only player amongst the group to have actually registered a tackle in the NFL is Blair Brown (Ohio) of the Pittsburgh Maulers, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars (5th round pick in 2017)—he also recently competed at HUB Football.

A member of five NFL teams and a sixth round pick by the New England Patriots (2018), Christian Sam continues to put in work. After spending parts of two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Terrill Hanks (New Mexico State) is one player who has yet to reach his potential and could be one player that scouts monitor.

1. Blair Brown, Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Christian Sam, Tampa Bay Bandits

3. Terrill Hanks, Birmingham Stallions

4. Chris Orr, New Jersey Generals

5. Scooby Wright, Birmingham Stallions

6. EJ Ejiya, Pittsburgh Maulers

7. Gabriel Sewell, Philadelphia Stars

8. Josh Banderas, Philadelphia Stars

9. Justin Hughes, Michigan Panthers

10. Beniquez Brown, Houston Gamblers

11. Reggie Northrop, Houston Gamblers

12. Mike Bell, New Jersey Generals

13. Tim Walton Jr., New Jersey Generals

14. Jerod Fernandez, New Orleans Breakers

*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.

