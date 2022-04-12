USFL Player Rankings: Running Back

Next up, we remain in the backfield with the top running backs in the USFL, in terms of pro potential. Our top-ranked player is former Michigan State running back via Tennessee, Madre London

The NFL Draft Bible has you covered with alternate football coverage! We continue to break down the top NFL prospects at each position in the USFL ‘reboot,’ scheduled to kick off on April 16th on FOX/NBC.

Next up, we remain in the backfield with the top running backs in the USFL, in terms of pro potential. Our top-ranked player is former Michigan State running back via Tennessee, Madre London, who gained over 2,000 rushing yards in the European League of Football (ELF), earning MVP honors. A two-time 1,000-yard rusher at Ohio State and Super Bowl Champion member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Weber looks to work his way back into the NFL after stints with four different organizations. One of the top performers from The Spring League (TSL) and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl alumni, Cameron Scarlett should also factor into being an impact player.

Several notable runners from recent HUB Football CAMP rosters have also surfaced in the USFL and are worth monitoring. They include, scat-back Juwan Washington, [v]out of San Diego State, Illinois running back Reggie Corbin, [v]who had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions, along with bruising fullback Mikey Daniel, who hails from South Dakota State and has played for the Atlanta Falcons, as well as the Carolina Panthers.

We will continue to update our rankings throughout the season, so be sure to bookmark our USFL homepage!

NFL Draft Bible 2022 USFL Big Board – Running Backs

1. Madre London, Pittsburgh Maulers

2. Mike Weber, New Jersey Generals

3. Juwan Washington, Tampa Bay Bandits

4. Cameron Scarlett, Michigan Panthers

5. Larry Rose III, New Orleans Breakers

6. Stevie Scott III, Michigan Panthers

7. Reggie Corbin, Michigan Panthers

8. Matt Colburn II, Philadelphia Stars

9. Mikey Daniel (FB), Pittsburgh Maulers

10. CJ Marable, Birmingham Stallions

11. Trey Williams, New Jersey Generals

12. Tony Brooks-James, Birmingham Stallions

13. Dalyn Dawkins, Houston Gamblers

14. Paul Terry, Philadelphia Stars

15. Darius Victor, New Jersey Generals

16. Jordan Chunn, Birmingham Stallions

17. BJ Emmons, Tampa Bay Bandits

18. TJ Logan, New Orleans Breakers

19. Darnell Holland, Philadelphia Stars

20. Garrett Groshek, Pittsburgh Maulers

21. Devwah Whaley, Houston Gamblers

22. Mark Thompson, Houston Gamblers

23. Jordan Ellis, New Orleans Breakers

24. Bobby Holly (FB), Birmingham Stallions

*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.

