USFL Player Rankings: Wide Receivers

The initial big board for the 2022 USFL has officially arrived! Only at NFL Draft Bible, on location across the nation searching for talent, since 2002.

With a plethora of wide receiver talent pouring out of the NFL Draft each year, the street free agent talent pool was ripe for the USFL and there is some solid depth across the league.

Football fans will recognize a handful of players such as former Ohio State standout Johnnie Dixon, who has bounced around the NFL with three different organizations in as many seasons and will suit up for the New Orleans Breakers. After two seasons with the New York Giants, former LSU playmaker Derrick Dillon is in search of a fresh start and will do so with the Tampa Bay Bandits.

A trio of HUB Football participants also made the top ten rankings, including our number one rated wide receiver prospect Victor Bolden Jr. (Oregon State), who has played for three different NFL teams across five seasons. In addition, slot weapons Devin Ross (Colorado) and Jordan Lasley (UCLA), both of whom have NFL experience, flash the ability to separate in short areas—pay attention scouts.

Be sure to check back throughout the season for updated rankings, as we track the top talent during the USFL ‘reboot’ season and bookmark our league homepage.

1. Victor Bolden Jr., Birmingham Stallions

2. Johnnie Dixon, New Orleans Breakers

3. Derrick Dillon, Tampa Bay Bandits

4. Devin Ross, Michigan Panthers

5. Marlon Williams, Birmingham Stallions

6. Jordan Lasley, Tampa Bay Bandits

7. Jeff Badet, Michigan Panthers

8. Devin Gray, Philadelphia Stars

9. Diondre Overton, Philadelphia Stars

10. Bailey Gaither, Pittsburgh Maulers

11. Taywan Taylor, New Orleans Breakers

12. Chris Rowland, Philadelphia Stars

13. Tre Walker, Pittsburgh Maulers

14. Keith Mumphery, Tampa Bay Bandits

15. Isaiah Zuber, Houston Gamblers

16. Lance Lenoir, Michigan Panthers

17. Cameron Echols-Luper, New Jersey Generals

18. Anthony Ratliff-Williams, Houston Gamblers

19. Chad Williams, New Orleans Breakers

20. Osirus Mitchell, Birmingham Stallions

21. Michael Dereus, Birmingham Stallions

22. J'Mon Moore, New Jersey Generals

23. Brennan Eagles, Philadelphia Stars

24. Branden Mack, Pittsburgh Maulers

25. Vinny Papale, Tampa Bay Bandits

26. John Franklin III, Tampa Bay Bandits

27. Manasseh Bailey, Birmingham Stallions

28. Kavontae Turpin, New Jersey Generals

29. Delvon Hardaway, Pittsburgh Maulers

30. Jeff Thomas, Pittsburgh Maulers

31. JoJo Ward, Houston Gamblers

32. Ray Bolden, Michigan Panthers

33. Darrius Shepherd, New Jersey Generals

34. Jordan Suell, Philadelphia Stars

35. Alonzo Moore, New Jersey Generals

36. Derrick Willies, Tampa Bay Bandits

37. Shawn Poindexter, New Orleans Breakers

38. Tyler Palka, Houston Gamblers

39. Peyton Ramzy, Birmingham Stallions

40. Tyler Simmons, Houston Gamblers

41. Rashard Davis, Tampa Bay Bandits

42. Jonathan Adams, New Orleans Breakers

43. Teo Redding, Houston Gamblers

44. Randy Satterfield, New Jersey Generals

45. Maurice Alexander, Philadelphia Stars

*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes