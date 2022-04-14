USFL Player Rankings: Wide Receivers
With a plethora of wide receiver talent pouring out of the NFL Draft each year, the street free agent talent pool was ripe for the USFL and there is some solid depth across the league.
Football fans will recognize a handful of players such as former Ohio State standout Johnnie Dixon, who has bounced around the NFL with three different organizations in as many seasons and will suit up for the New Orleans Breakers. After two seasons with the New York Giants, former LSU playmaker Derrick Dillon is in search of a fresh start and will do so with the Tampa Bay Bandits.
A trio of HUB Football participants also made the top ten rankings, including our number one rated wide receiver prospect Victor Bolden Jr. (Oregon State), who has played for three different NFL teams across five seasons. In addition, slot weapons Devin Ross (Colorado) and Jordan Lasley (UCLA), both of whom have NFL experience, flash the ability to separate in short areas—pay attention scouts.
Be sure to check back throughout the season for updated rankings, as we track the top talent during the USFL ‘reboot’ season and bookmark our league homepage.
1. Victor Bolden Jr., Birmingham Stallions
2. Johnnie Dixon, New Orleans Breakers
3. Derrick Dillon, Tampa Bay Bandits
4. Devin Ross, Michigan Panthers
5. Marlon Williams, Birmingham Stallions
6. Jordan Lasley, Tampa Bay Bandits
7. Jeff Badet, Michigan Panthers
8. Devin Gray, Philadelphia Stars
9. Diondre Overton, Philadelphia Stars
10. Bailey Gaither, Pittsburgh Maulers
11. Taywan Taylor, New Orleans Breakers
12. Chris Rowland, Philadelphia Stars
13. Tre Walker, Pittsburgh Maulers
14. Keith Mumphery, Tampa Bay Bandits
15. Isaiah Zuber, Houston Gamblers
16. Lance Lenoir, Michigan Panthers
17. Cameron Echols-Luper, New Jersey Generals
18. Anthony Ratliff-Williams, Houston Gamblers
19. Chad Williams, New Orleans Breakers
20. Osirus Mitchell, Birmingham Stallions
21. Michael Dereus, Birmingham Stallions
Read More
22. J'Mon Moore, New Jersey Generals
23. Brennan Eagles, Philadelphia Stars
24. Branden Mack, Pittsburgh Maulers
25. Vinny Papale, Tampa Bay Bandits
26. John Franklin III, Tampa Bay Bandits
27. Manasseh Bailey, Birmingham Stallions
28. Kavontae Turpin, New Jersey Generals
29. Delvon Hardaway, Pittsburgh Maulers
30. Jeff Thomas, Pittsburgh Maulers
31. JoJo Ward, Houston Gamblers
32. Ray Bolden, Michigan Panthers
33. Darrius Shepherd, New Jersey Generals
34. Jordan Suell, Philadelphia Stars
35. Alonzo Moore, New Jersey Generals
36. Derrick Willies, Tampa Bay Bandits
37. Shawn Poindexter, New Orleans Breakers
38. Tyler Palka, Houston Gamblers
39. Peyton Ramzy, Birmingham Stallions
40. Tyler Simmons, Houston Gamblers
41. Rashard Davis, Tampa Bay Bandits
42. Jonathan Adams, New Orleans Breakers
43. Teo Redding, Houston Gamblers
44. Randy Satterfield, New Jersey Generals
45. Maurice Alexander, Philadelphia Stars
*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.