USFL Scouting Rankings: Quarterbacks

Below are the initial rankings for the NFL Draft Bible 2022 USFL quarterback big board. Some notable players include former Texas A&M Commerce standout and XFL/AAF superstar Luis Perez

The NFL Draft Bible is very much in favor of developmental football leagues and the opportunities that they provide. This is why we will be keeping tabs on the top prospects in the United States Football League (USFL) ‘reboot,’ set to kick off this Saturday, April 16th on FOX/NBC.

Our initial rankings, which are based on NFL potential, consisting of the last evaluation that we have on file, in addition to exchanges with various scouts and feedback from league sources. We will continue to update our rankings throughout the season, so be sure to bookmark our USFL homepage!

Below are the initial rankings for the NFL Draft Bible 2022 USFL quarterback big board. Some notable players include former Texas A&M Commerce standout and XFL/AAF superstar Luis Perez, who balled out at a recent HUB Football CAMP. Plus, former Occidental College signal-caller Bryan Scott, a two-time MVP of The Spring League (TSL), which is now known as the current USFL as we know it.

In addition, former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, who was the number one overall selection of the USFL Draft and former Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch, a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2016, are two players that most fans will recognize. One prospect to keep an eye on is Kenji Bahar, formerly of Monmouth, who was vastly overlooked during the COVID-pandemic draft class and possesses the potential to develop into the top passer in the league.

NFL Draft Bible 2022 USFL Big Board – Quarterbacks

1. Luis Perez, New Jersey Generals

2. Bryan Scott, Philadelphia Stars

3. Shea Patterson, Michigan Panthers

4. Brady White, Tampa Bay Bandits

5. Kyle Lauletta, Pittsburgh Maulers

6. Kenji Bahar, Houston Gamblers

7. Clayton Thorson, Houston Gamblers

8. Alex McGough, Birmingham Stallions

9. Kyle Sloter, New Orleans Breakers

10. Case Cookus, Philadelphia Stars

11. Jordan Ta'amu, Tampa Bay Bandits

12. Paxton Lynch, Michigan Panthers

13. Josh Love, Pittsburgh Maulers

14. Zach Smith, New Orleans Breakers

15. J'Mar Davis-Smith, Birmingham Stallions

16. De'Andre Johnson, New Jersey Generals

*About The Author: NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella travels the continent year-round in search of the best available football prospects in the world. For the past two decades, he has provided NFL teams and various pro leagues with independent scouting analysis. The New Jersey native also serves as an advanced scout for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and HUB Football.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes