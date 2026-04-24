Rams GM Addresses Sean McVay’s Reaction to Picking Ty Simpson at No. 13

First-Round Grades | Day 2 Mock Draft | Best Available Players | Fernando Mendoza is Tom Brady’s successor | Ty Simpson will test Sean McVay | Cardinals made the right pick

Get NFL prospect scouting reports, live first-round grades and team breakdowns in SI’s draft tracker.

The Rams left many perplexed with their decision to select quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Though the Rams are in the midst of their Super Bowl window and looking to win another championship before Matthew Stafford retires, they opted against selecting a player that could capitalize on the remaining time they have with the reigning MVP. Instead, they went with Simpson, despite the fact that the best case scenario for the franchise would be for Simpson to not see the field for a few years. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday that Los Angeles and Stafford are in the final stages of negotiations on a contract extension, and the Rams believe he could play next year and potentially longer.

More: Rams Explain Decision to Select QB Ty Simpson With No. 13 Pick

What made the pick even more puzzling was how displeased head coach Sean McVay looked after the Rams made the selection. McVay has established himself as one of the best coaches in the league and certainly plays a part in who the team acquires, but he and general manager Les Snead did not give off an excited energy after drafting the future quarterback of their franchise higher than many expected him to go. Multiple Rams beat reporters noticed the energy was off, and McVay’s demeanor during the press conference became one of the top talking points from Round 1.

After McVay’s reaction made waves across the NFL world, Snead addressed the coach’s reaction to the pick during an appearance on ESPN Los Angeles on Friday.

“At the end of the day, Sean and I are going to always work together in these kinds of decisions. There was a lot that going was going on into maneuvering that draft,” Snead said. “We’re in lockstep. We work together. We’re collaborative. It’s him and I partnering and trying to do what’s best for the Rams.”

Les Snead on Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay's reactions to the Ty Simpson pick with @Sedano & @ScottKaplan #RamsHouse #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/WbchaFpaDn — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) April 24, 2026

The Rams informed Stafford of the move before the draft, but McVay kept their conversation private. Snead said of the decision to tell Stafford beforehand, “That’s one thing that Matthew’s definitely earned. It’s one of the things we’re working together to go through. Matthew’s on his way to I would say a Hall of Fame career. He still has gas left in the tank. Big picture, our vision’s always been let’s make the most of this time with Matthew and his teammates. Let’s chase special together, however long that’ll be. There’s no timeline on this. The longer, the better. Matthew just came off an MVP season. If he continues playing like that, this is better for everyone involved.”

This was only the second time since McVay became head coach of the Rams in 2017 that the team has picked a player in the first round of the draft. They previously selected Jared Verse at No. 19 in ’24, who went on to become the Defensive Rookie of the Year. The No. 13 selection is the highest they’ve picked, and they opted to take a massive, and rather unexpected, swing on Simpson.

Even when the Rams didn’t pick until the second or third round of the draft in the past, they at least expressed more excitement and offered more details as to why they were drawn to that prospect.

Some have speculated that McVay wasn’t overly enthusiastic about the selection of Simpson to be considerate toward Stafford, who he made clear is still the leader and starter for this team. Still, that explanation falls flat. McVay’s body language was telling, and regardless of how much longer this is Stafford’s team, Simpson—and all prospects—are deserving of landing with a team that is outwardly elated to bring them in on one of the biggest nights of their lives.

Fortunately, Simpson seems excited about joining the Rams, and will get to learn under two of the best minds in the league in Stafford and McVay.

More NFL Draft from Sports Illustrated