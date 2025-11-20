Clip of Drake Maye Calling Cam Newton His ‘MVP’ Resurfaces Amid ESPN Discourse on QB
There’s something very strange going on between Drake Maye and Cam Newton, and it’s hardly the current Patriots QB’s fault.
During a segment on ESPN’s First Take late last week, Newton pontificated that New England’s 9–2 start to the 2025 season was “fool’s gold,” given their schedule filled with “sorry scrubs,” and that Josh McDaniels should be credited for Maye’s success.
In response, the 23-year-old MVP candidate—in a tone that in no way was confrontational—admitted during his weekly appearance on WEEI Afternoons in Boston that he didn’t know what show Newton was on.
"I think they get paid to make remarks and make certain comments," Maye continued. "So, I just worry about what people in our organization think, and worry about we think and what my teammates think."
On Thursday, First Take host Stephen A. Smith called Maye a “liar” for saying he didn’t know Newton was on this show.
All this to say, there’s little chance there’s any ill-will, at least from Maye’s point of view, in this apparent saga. And that’s evidenced by the below clip that has since resurfaced.
Drake Maye called Cam Newton his “MVP” prior to being drafted by Patriots
Maye, a North Carolina native, grew up a Panthers fan and in turn idolized Newton—who was the No. 1 pick of the franchise in the 2011 NFL draft. Fittingly, when the Patriots hosted Carolina for a Week 4 matchup earlier this season, Maye crossed the goal line for a second-quarter touchdown and proceeded to break out Newton’s signature “SuperCam” celebration as a tribute to the former quarterback.
Understanding this context, an old clip posted by NFL Network from the night Maye was drafted has bubbled back up on the internet. Prior to being selected by the Patriots with the No. 3 pick, the Tar Heels legend was paid a surprise visit from Newton—one that made him smile from ear to ear. Maye was just 8 years old when Newton was drafted by Carolina, and was asked what he recalls from that night.
“I was sitting on my home couch. Big Panthers fan, from Charlotte," he explained. "All we wanted was Cam ... and it came true. We had season tickets ever since. He’s my MVP.”
Does that sound like a guy who wants any beef with the former Heisman Trophy winner?
To Newton’s credit, he did mention the above interaction with Maye during Thursday’s episode of First Take—and seemed to reciprocate the respect that Maye and his family had shown him.
“What people should know is the night he got drafted, him and all of his brothers gave me that decency and respect to say, ‘Hey bro, we’re from Charlotte, North Carolina, we really rock with you.’ One of his touchdowns this year, he did do the Superman [celebration] ..."
“So at the end of the day for me," Newton continued. "It's this understanding of, I'm a Drake Maye fan. But Drake Maye, you still have to prove yourself in a situation where I do not think that the AFC goes through New England, when you have a potential Lamar Jackson that's out there, and, obviously, a Patrick Mahomes.”
For now, New England can only worry about what’s in front of them: the Bengals—and potentially Joe Burrow—on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati.