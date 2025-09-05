The Bar for a Taunting Penalty This Year Looks Shockingly Low in Eagles-Cowboys
The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles took on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night to kick off the 2025 NFL season.
There was plenty of excitement in Philadelphia on banner night, and a hotly contested matchup between division rivals added to the intrigue.
While there were plenty of penalties as a result of activity after the whistle (or in Jalen Carter's case, before the whistle), one new point of emphasis for the officials made its way into the contest.
The NFL informed teams before the start of the season that it would be more strictly enforcing taunting penalties in 2025. Fans were greeted with the first instance of the taunting flag in action in the second quarter of Thursday's game, when Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith made a tackle in the backfield and stood over Cowboys running back Miles Sanders.
Smith's mild celebration after a big play might not have been penalized in prior years, but it will be this season.
Fans did not seem to enjoy how the rule was being enforced, especially if this was a sign of things to come.
The bar is low for taunting this year, so players will have to be ready.