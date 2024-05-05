Eagles Weighing Promise vs. Projection With Jalyx Hunt
PHILADELPHIA - You haven’t seen much criticism of the 2024 Eagles’ draft for good reason.
Under a seasoned and experienced executive like Howie Roseman, Philadelphia’s decision-making typically makes sense.
If you want to nit-pick, however, the place to start is with third-round selection Jalyx Hunt at No. 94 overall from small-school Houston Christian, an acknowledged project who started his college career as a 195-pound defensive back in the Ivy League at Cornell.
A late growth spurt turned Hunt into an emerging edge player that captured the NFL's imagination, so much so that Roseman thought about texting former Eagles scout Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media's lead draft analyst who was raving about Hunt a little too much on the NFL Network’s coverage of the draft.
“Every time DJ's best available came on I got a little worried,” Roseman joked. “... You think you get a guy from Houston Christian and nobody is going to know. … Everybody knew him.”
Media wasn’t a major responsibility of Hunt at Houston Christian and the rangy 6-foot-4, 252-pound pass-rusher let the excitement get too him a little bit when the call from Roseman on Day 2 of the draft came in.
"What's up, Big Pimpin?" Hunt unfurled.
In hindsight, that’s not a bad description of perhaps the most well-regarded GM in the NFL but Hunt admitted that the excitement of the moment while celebrating with family and friends at an Airbnb got the best of him. Heck, Hunt couldn’t even hear Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni when the phone was handed off.
"It’s how I normally talk,” Hunt smiled at the start of Eagles’ rookie camp on Friday. “I was really excited at the moment. It’s not how I handle business situations, per se. I had a little slip-up, but yeah, that’s how I normally am − 'Playa, Big Pimpin, Big Guy.'"
Under the surface of Hunt’s big personality is a smart, savvy football player who managed to turn himself into a top-100 NFL pick despite no full-time equipment manager and coaching that wasn’t up to say an SEC level. In fact, one of the things the Eagles loved about Hunt was the ability to watch NFL players he liked like Brian Burns and duplicate what they were doing on the football field naturally.
Despite his rocketing stock Hunt’s journey has also made him humble. He understands there is still plenty to learn under new position coach Jeremiah Washburn.
"I just need the reps," Hunt said. "Outside of just getting the reps in day in and day out, I don’t think it’ll be a huge transition. But I definitely have to train like a pro, get my moves up to the pro level. My technique needs to improve a little bit. …I think the biggest transition is just being able to play consistently at this high level."
Another avenue Hunt will have at his disposal is the experience of 15-year veteran Brandon Graham as well as a Pro Bowl-level rusher in Josh Sweat.
"Goodness, he gets to be around (Graham) and that's huge," Sirianni said when asked about Hunt. "... That's a huge advantage to get (Hunt) around these guys. It's not only that person at that position; it's getting them immersed into the culture.”
“I haven’t met him yet," Hunt added when asked about BG, the Eagles' legend who was at the draft in his native Detroit announcing the Eagles’ Day 2 picks. "I’ve only heard his name. There are a couple of people in that (edge rusher) room that I’m ready to ask questions until they tell me to shut up. ... Anything he’s willing to teach me, I’m willing to learn."
The selection of Hunt is a gamble, though, coming just four years after the Eagles went with project LB Davion Taylor at No. 103 overall at the end of the third round.
Common sense says Hunt has nothing to do with Taylor, who is currently out of the league. The thought that a premium pick at the end of Day 2 is all that different than an early fourth-round selection is also nothing more than an imaginary demarcation line.
That said a contender taking a player who objectively won’t help until 2025 or 2026 when accomplished linebacker Payon Wilson was taken four spots later than Hunt is something that will not go unnoticed especially if Wilson hits the ground running with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Arguably the best LB in the draft who fell due to some medical and off-the-field concerns, a healthy Wilson might project as a Day 1 starter at what is the Eagles’ weakest position. And those who immediately write it off due to Wilson’s persistent shoulder injuries should note the team that cleared him has a medical staff that is regarded as one of the best in professional sports not just the NFL.
The Eagles are betting Hunt’s ceiling as a player in the long run is better than any short-term second-guessing.
MORE NFL: Eagles Top Draft Pick Already Has Impressed Nick Sirianni In Small Sample