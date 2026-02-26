Landon Dickerson’s Vague Instagram Post Has People Convinced He’s Returning to Eagles

Landon Dickerson is returning to the Eagles according to people who translated an Instagram post that didn't contain any words, but did feature two eagle emojis. Dickerson, 27, played 15 games for Philadelphia last season after undergoing meniscus surgery in August.

There were concerns the five-year veteran would retire this offseason, but on Wednesday night he posted two pictures on Instagram that convinced everyone he was indicating he would return.

If this is true, Dickerson joins Lane Johnson as the second member of the Eagles offensive line to consider retirement this offseason, but then reveal he was coming back via a wordless Instagram post.

Dickerson was drafted in the second round of the '21 NFL draft and has been a three-time Pro Bowler for a team that won the Super Bowl two seasons ago. The Eagles also drafted Johnson way back in '13 and he's made six Pro Bowls and been a member of two Super Bowl champion teams.

The Eagles had been a top-10 offense from '22 to '24, culminating with that Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, but last season was full of drama. On top of the A.J. Brown saga, the team went into the offseason wondering how many members of their offense line they would have to replace. Now, a few short weeks before the NFL draft, it seems the answer is zero.

Johnson, Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mialata and Tyler Steen are all under contract and not retiring. Although it is worth noting that offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland decided to depart earlier this month.

Dickerson will make $19 million this season as the third-highest paid guard in the NFL. Now the Eagles just have to sort out every other personal and personnel issue they're dealing with and they should be fine.

