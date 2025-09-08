2 Free Agent Fixes For Eagles After Tryout Reports
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to always be a team to watch in free agency as well as in trade market.
Howie Roseman consistently tinkers with the roster and that already has been shown since taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. The season has started and yet the Eagles have another big-name former Pro Bowler in town in Za'Darius Smith. The Eagles wanted to bolster the pass rush and Smith certainly is a guy who can help with that.
Over The Cap currently is projecting the Eagles to have roughy $19 million in cap space still. The Eagles are still on the hunt for talent. That was shown on Monday as reports surfaced, starting with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, that the Eagles planned to have eight-year NFL veteran Mike Hilton in for a workout.
"Sources: The Eagles are working out former Bengals CB Mike Hilton today," Schultz said. "Hilton is a highly respected veteran with 13 career INTs, who could help bolster Philly’s secondary...The Eagles bolstered their pass rush on Friday by signing Za’Darius Smith. They’ve also shown interest in adding to the secondary. Philly is turning over every stone."
As of writing, there hasn't been an update on the tryout. If the Eagles don't end up signing Hilton, though, there are other options out there to watch.
Here are two free agent cornerback options to watch if the Eagles don't sign Mike Hilton.
Will the Eagles make another big-name move?
Asante Samuel Jr. - Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Samuel is fascinating because he's just 25 years old and was a second-round pick in 2021. He's coming off of offseason surgery, which is why he hasn't signed with a team yet. If the Eagles don't sign Hilton, Samuel would be an intriguing guy to add now and to use whenever he's ready to roll later in the season. The Eagles have Adoree' Jackson but if they don't feel confident in him, a short-term fix could be starting Jakorian Bennett and making due until someone like Samuel would be ready to play.
Stephon Gilmore - Most Recent Team: Minnesota Vikings
Gilmore is the biggest name out there on the cornerback market. He's a former AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner and was the top corner in the game at one point. He started 15 games for the Vikings last year would be a very solid player to bring in of the Darius Slay mold from last year.
