2025 Eagles Training Camp Preview: Tyler Steen’s Turn On The Interior?
PHILADELPHIA - The interior of the Eagles’ offensive line should again be a strength in the 2025 season.
That said, there is a bit of uncertainty at the right guard position with third-year pro Tyler Steen expected to step up on what has been the NFL’s best offensive line.
If that sounds familiar, it’s because that was the plan entering training camp last season before a Steen ankle sprain opened up the door for Mekhi Becton to move inside from a projected swing tackle role.
Becton took the baton and became a pancake machine for Saquon Barkley, earning a Super Bowl ring and a nice two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers as a reward for his one season under Jeff Stoutland.
The contingencies this year are vast, but without the upside of Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft. In the spring, veteran Matt Pryor, a 2018 Eagles’ draft pick who returned after having his best NFL season in Chicago last year, was the backup to Steen during spring work.
The good news is that three-time Pro Bowl selection Landon Dickerson, at left guard, and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, who earned a four-year, $68 million extension in his first year as Jason Kelce’s replacement, will man the other interior spots on Stoutland’s offensive line.
It should be noted that Dickerson came out of last season with a knee injury, and Jurgens had back surgery. The former was working in OTAs during the spring, while the latter was held out.
The comparisons between Becton and Kenyon Green, who was acquired in the trade that sent playmaking safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston, as reclamation projects come from Green’s draft pedigree as the 15th overall pick in 2022. However, the Texas A&M product started out as the backup to Dickerson in OTAs, mixing reps with second-year player Trevor Keegan.
Don’t sleep on Keegan, the second-year Michigan product, who has been in the background diligently working to improve.
The backup center position is also stronger thanks to the presence of fifth-round pick Drew Kendall. Brett Toth handled the first-team work in OTAs and minicamp and remains a Stoutland favorite because of his violent hands, although Toth is not a natural when it comes to shotgun snaps, which can be an adventure when he's out there.
Depth Chart: (There is plenty of cross-training and versatility expected out of the backups. With the 90-man roster, we start with the default settings for the players, but not that rookie tackles Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams could get some work inside.)
C - Cam Jurgens; Brett Toth; Drew Kendall
LG - Landon Dickerson; Kenyon Green; Trevor Keegan
RG - Tyler Steen; Matt Pryor; Hollin Piece
WHAT’S CHANGED: With the Eagles paying major money to tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, as well as Dickerson and Jurgens, they couldn’t fit Becton into the picture.
The veteran newcomers are Green, who had a very difficult time in Houston, and Pryor, who has four-position versatility and would be an excellent sixth man.
Kendall has a nice upside as a Day 3 rookie who could be a starting center down the road, while Hollin Pierce is a natural tackle at 6-foot-8 and 341 pounds but got some looks inside because of the numbers game behind Johnson and Mailata.
COACHING: Stoutland, one of the two 2025 winners of the PFWA’s Dr. Z award for lifetime achievement as an NFL assistant, is not only considered as perhaps the best offensive line coach in the league, but perhaps the best assistant period.
Stoutland is also the Eagles' run game coordinator and his developmental skills are unmatched after helping to produce Pro Bowl players in each of his 12 seasons in Philadelphia, which has spanned the Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Nick Sirianni eras.
Stoutland is the first O-line coach since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to produce Pro Bowlers in 12 consecutive seasons. He's also mentored five players to 15 All-Pro honors – Johnson (2017, 2021-24), Kelce (2017-19, 2021-23), Mailata (2024), Evan Mathis (2013), and Jason Peters (2013-14).
Stoutland’s assistant OL coach last season, T.J. Paganetti, left for New Orleans with Kellen Moore and was replaced by Greg Austin, who previously worked for Stoutland from 2013-2015.
THE CEILING: Either Steen or Pryor seize the RG job and play at a high level while Dickerson and Jurgens stay healthy, and keep the Eagles among the league’s top interior OL groups.
THE LONGSHOT: Keegan doesn’t get talked about much, but the former captain at Michigan just keeps his head down and works. Who knows? Maybe slow and steady wins the race.
WHO STAYS/GOES: Dickerson and Jurgens are locks, and it's tough to imagine the organization not wanting to work with Kendall. Steen and Pryor seem like they are set as well, unless one of the younger players opens the door to a trade to open up a spot.
MORE NFL: 2025 Eagles Training Camp Preview: Decisions To Make Behind Dallas