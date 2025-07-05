2025 Eagles Training Camp Preview: Decisions To Make Behind Dallas
PHILADELPHIA - The result of some financial haggling with veteran tight end Dallas Goedert proved beneficial to the Eagles on two fronts.
The obvious is that the organization saved about $4 million by convincing the eight-year veteran to return on a reduced deal, and Philadelphia is also deeper at the position as a whole because GM Howie Roseman had signed two veterans in free agency at the position – Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson – as a contingency in case Goedert balked.
The question now will be how the room shakes out after Goedert, who remains one of the best two-way TEs in football but has had difficulty staying healthy over the past three seasons, missing a total of 17 regular-season games over that span.
Last season, Goedert missed seven games but returned for the playoffs and was dominant in the run to a Super Bowl LIX championship with 17 receptions for a team-high 215 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.
In the modern game, Goedert is one of the few TEs left who can move seamlessly from in-line to a flex position and help you in both roles.
"There were a lot of emotions that went on through the offseason - not sure if you’re gonna be here, not sure if you’re not,” Goedert said earlier this spring during OTAs. “There was sad emotions of leaving, there was the excitement of a change, seeing something different. You go back and forth and try to balance those. I’ve been here seven offseasons and this is the first time I’ve had to deal with it, so I’m pretty lucky.
"It was an interesting feeling.”
Fourth-year pro Grant Calcaterra again starts the process as the TE2 but has more competition with Bryant and Granson, the former being more versatile and the latter serving as the better receiving option while also receiving more money.
It should also be noted that Nick Muse, who came in late as a practice-squad player in the playoffs last season after Minnesota was beaten in the postseason, excelled in third-team reps in the spring with rookie quarterback Kyle McCord and deserves the opportunity to see what he can do in the competition.
E.J. Jenkins seems to have taken a step back with all the added competition, and 2023 San Francisco third-round pick Cameron Latu has an uphill battle in his reclamation attempt.
Depth Chart:
TE1 Dallas Goedert; TE2 Grant Calcaterra; TE3/4 Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson; TE5 E.J. Jenkins; TE6 Nick Muse; TE7 Cameron Latu
WHAT’S CHANGED: Latu was brought in on a futures deal before the Super Bowl but Muse was signed to the PS.
The newcomers are Bryant and Granson, and while neither are world-beaters, it makes the TE room much deeper than it has been over the previous two years.
Last season at the initial cut to 53, the Eagles only kept Goedert and Calcaterra. This year they will presumably have to go deeper.
COACHING: One of the reasons Goedert returned with a financial haircut is the presence of Jason Michael, a former NFL offensive coordinator with Tennessee who is regarded as one of the better TE coaches in the NFL.
"He used to be a coordinator so he really understands the game, Goedert told Eagles On SI on Tuesday when asked about Michael. "It's not like he's just teaching us the tight end's responsibility. He's teaching us the entire offense. He's teaching us the reason we're calling the play.”
“I feel like he's had a really big impact in my career," the star TE continued. "... He's definitely helped me improve as a tight end, improve as a person. I think he's an incredible coach."
THE CEILING: Goedert stays healthy for the entire season and the added competition pushes Calcaterra to be the best version of himself.
THE LONGSHOT: Muse doesn't have Goedert’s athleticism but he’s the only other traditional TE on the roster who can handle things as a Y-back for more than a play here and there.
WHO STAYS/GOES: The status quo should remain in play at the top of the depth chart with Goedert and Calcaterra, followed by the winner of the Bryant/Granson competition.
The PS decisions should also be interesting with Muse pushing Jenkins. The loser between Bryant and Granson could also wind up on the PS but will have the ability to test the market as veteran players.
