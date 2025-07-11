2025 Eagles Training Camp Preview: Young Talent Takes Over CB Room
PHILADELPHIA - A season after Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean were finalists for the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, the Eagles' youth movement in the cornerback room is expected to be completed with third-year pro Kelee Ringo earmarked to replace six-time Pro Bowl selection Darius Slay in the starting lineup.
Slay, 35, was a cap casualty in the offseason while veterans Isaiah Rodgers and Avonte Maddox moved on in free agency from a group that helped the Philadelphia defense rank No. 1 in the NFL during a Super Bowl LIX-winning season.
Mitchell, a natural off-coverage corner who excelled in Vic Fangio’s zone-heavy schemes will flip sides of the field and take over the left cornerback spot that Slay had held down at a high level.
As a rookie, Mitchell was third among NFL cornerbacks in forced incompletions (15) and yards allowed per coverage snap, while adding two postseason interceptions.
DeJean will start at the right corner when only two CBs are on the field and then move into the slot in nickel looks, where he was ranked as the No. 1 CB in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus.
DeJean, who recorded a pick-six in Super Bowl LIX, did not allow a touchdown in coverage all season.
Ringo, the youngest player in the NFL when he was drafted in 2023, will rotate in to play RCB when Philadelphia is using personnel. At least that’s the plan.
Veteran free-agent signing Adoree’ Jackson is the insurance policy for Ringo on the outside.
Others on hand include third-year zone specialist Eli Ricks, who lacks long speed but has tremendous ball skills, and rookie fifth-round pick Mac McWilliams, who had an impressive spring and could be a factor inside or outside.
Veteran slot option Parry Nickerson is also back and is a favorite of both Fangio and head coach Nick Sirianni.
DEPTH CHART
LCB: Quinyon Mitchell; Adoree’ Jackson; Mac McWilliams; Tariq Castro-Fields
RCB: Kelee Ringo; Adoree’ Jackson; Eli Ricks; B.J. Mayes
Slot: Cooper DeJean; Parry Nickerson; A.J. Woods; Brandon Johnson
WHAT’S CHANGED: The Eagles lost significant producers in Slay and Rodgers while Maddox’s versatility shouldn’t be underestimated.
Jackson is the top newcomer and is a player the Eagles have wanted for years. He has significant starting experience with both Tennessee and the New York Giants and shapes up as an excellent CB3.
McWilliams is an intriguing Day 3 draft pick who played outside at Central Florida but could project in the slot at the pro level.
Philadelphia also signed two undrafted free agents in B.J. Mayes (Texas A&M), as well as Brandon Johnson (Oregon).
COACHING: Christian Parker, a fast-rising coach who should be a defensive coordinator in a year or two, heads the secondary as a whole while the corners are tutored by Roy Anderson, and the safeties by Joe Kasper.
Before arriving in Philadelphia to get big years out of Slay, Mitchell, and DeJean, Anderson tutored two Pro Bowlers – cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love – as the Seattle Seahawks' secondary coach.
THE CEILING: Ringo uses his size, length and speed to hit the ground running on the outside, Mitchell and DeJean avoid any kind of sophomore slumps, and Jackson serves as a top backup at all three positions.
THE LONGSHOT: Mayes showed some intriguing traits in the spring and seems on track to earn a practice shot and an opportunity at development.
WHO STAYS/GOES: If the Eagles keep six and that seems likely due to DeJean’s versatility and Fangio’s belief that the Iowa product would be a very good safety, Ricks could be safe for another season.
The top five seem set with Mitchell, DeJean, Ringo, Jackson and McWilliams.
MORE NFL: 2025 Eagles Training Camp Preview: Talented LB Room Might Need Time