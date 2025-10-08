Eagles Next 'Breakout Star' Already Emerging Before Their Eyes
The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten off to a hot start this season, which should be expected after winning the Super Bowl last season. But the Eagles lost a few key players in the offseason, so there was room to be concerned this year.
Still, Jalen Hurts and the offense have done enough to keep the Eagles at the top of the league. They're 4-1 after five weeks, but their wins have been closer than fans would have liked. Wide receiver AJ Brown is seemingly upset with his involvement in the offense. Sacuon Barkley is battling a knee injury as the Eagles head into a Thursday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants.
But there are a lot of bright spots to note, too. The defense, though it lost some players, has seen multiple young players emerge as potential stars.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently listed young defensive tackle Moro Ojomo as the Eagles' top breakout star this season. Ojomo has burst on the scene this year and seems to be getting better with each passing week.
Eagles defensive lineman Moro Ojomo emerging as a star in year three
"This is basically a tie between two 2023 draft picks for the Eagles, as both Ojomo and guard Tyler Steen have come out of nowhere-ish to play huge roles this season," Gagnon wrote. "Ojomo had zero sacks in his career before recording two in the last four weeks, and he has the 11th-best qualified PFF grade at his position."
Coming into the year, Ojomo was looked at as a rotational defensive lineman with a bit of upside. Given how loaded the Eagles' defensive line is, it's unlikely the 24-year-old will compete for a starting spot.
But he's played his role very well this season. He's been able to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines and even recorded a few sacks in the first few weeks of the season.
His production is only going to get better from here. The Eagles have a potential star in the making if he can put all the pieces together. Pairing him alongside their loaded defensive front should be nightmare fuel for opposing offenses.
