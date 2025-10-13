Eagles Take Flier On Ex-49ers CB; Shake Up Practice Squad
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated their way to the Super Bowl last season and came into this year riding high on that momentum. They went 4-0 to open the season, but each victory was by less than 10 points. It seemed like they were destined to fall off. There was drama brewing within the locker room as AJ Brown was seemingly unhappy with his production and role on the team.
Brown began being thrown around in trade rumors and it seemed like the drama was weighing on the team rather heavily. Shortly after this drama began, the Eagles were beat by the Denver Broncos to end their win streak. They didn't use Saquon Barkley much in the loss, as Jalen Hurts threw the ball much more than anybody expected.
Last week, the Eagles were upset by the rival New York Giants, too. A second consecutive loss has the team against the ropes and they're in desperate need of some kind of change. They could look to make a trade or two. There's also a chance they use free agency to add to the roster.
Eagles sign CB Tariq Castro-Fields, release CB Eli Ricks
Ahead of Week 7, the Eagles made an addition to the roster while shaking up the practice squad. On Monday, Philadelphia announced it had signed cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and released cornerback Eli Ricks from the practice squad.
Castro-Fields was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 but never played a game for the team. He spent 2022 and 2023 with the Washington Commanders before playing last season with the Carolina Panthers. The young cornerback is a good athlete with solid instincts. He's likely not going to be a star with the Eagles, but he's an upgrade over Ricks and should provide some solid depth.
The Eagles need to continue to make moves this year. They recently lost Za'Darius Smith to retirement, so the defense is going to be playing a man down in Week 7. Philadelphia needs to continue to add the best talent it can get to the roster this season.
