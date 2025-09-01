Eagles Today

Eagles' Nick Sirianni Reacts To Micah Parsons-Packers-Cowboys Stunner

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach responded to the trade...

Patrick McAvoy

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference on Friday, August 29, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 28 to acquire Parsons in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first round picks. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the 2025 National Football League season in just three days.

When the game begins, there will be one big-name player noticeably absent from the contest. That is, course, former Cowboys superstar Micah Parson. The Cowboys -- to the surprise of many -- traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last week for a package centered around two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Parsons cashed in with a massive contract extension with the Packers that he clearly wasn't going to get with the Cowboys, which is why the drama dragged on for as long as it did.

It's still going to be a tough matchup, obviously, but the topic of Parons' absence from it will be discussed at length. For example, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about it on Sunday.

The Eagles won't see Micah Parsons this week after the Cowboys-Packers trade

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons
"We have so much going on here," Sirianni said. "We're getting ready to play the Cowboys, so he's in your thoughts for game planning, but they still have guys that we have to prepare for. They have Kenny Clark, who's a really good player, and they have good depth at that defensive end group. You don't get too wrapped up in that except for some of the things you're doing with the game plan. But, also understanding that they have a lot of good players over there and getting ready for those guys and shifting your attention to that."

Clark is a talented player in his own right. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and is just 29 years old. It's not as of the Cowboys gave Parsons away for nothing. But, the matchup itself will look different without Parsons there for Dallas.

After the long offseason, we are finally in a game week and there will be plenty of storylines out there. The reigning Super Bowl champons are about to raise the banner. Dallas traded away a generational superstar. The Cowboys have guys coming back who were hurt last year. Can the Eagles overcome the losses of the offseason? All of this is to say there is plenty to talk about right now, including Parsons.

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

