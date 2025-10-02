AJ Brown's Long-Term Eagles Future Raising Red Flags
The Philadelphia Eagles’ drama seemingly came to an end on Wednesday, for now.
AJ Brown addressed the drama that was started by his social media post after Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a near-perfect response.
“Obviously, Sunday after the game, I let my frustrations boil over," Brown said. "I didn’t speak to the media. I had a chance to correct my frustrations, and I continued to let it boil over. And that’s on me. I take full accountability on that.
“My message on Twitter wasn’t directed at anyone in the building. And of course, not my quarterback, my GM, nobody. I take full accountability. I have open communication with all of my coaches, and with my quarterback as well. Me and my coaches, KP (offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo), Nick (Sirianni), we discuss weekly about trying to stay on the same page...
“This is home. This is my home. Unfortunately, I did it to myself. I won’t say ‘unfortunately.’ I did it to myself. This is my home. I love it here. But you just see frustration because we want to be great. And most definitely, I want to be great as well.”
For now, we should start to see some of the drama boil over. The Eagles are 4-0 on the season and the schedule starts to lighten up this week. The schedule doesn't completely lighten up, but the Eagles will face the Denver Broncos this weekend. Denver has one of the top corners in Patrick Surtain II, but still after all of the drama expect to see Brown getting some targets on Sunday.
Will AJ Brown get moved?
But, it doesn't necessarily mean the drama is done forever. For example, on Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared their weekly column about everything they are hearing in the NFL. For the Eagles, Fowler shared that he has heard from people around the league that Brown isn't likely to get traded in the season, but after the season there's a chance.
"Despite a 4-0 start, the Eagles are forced to answer for a cryptic tweet from receiver A.J. Brown, which brings their 31st-ranked passing offense into focus," Fowler said. "First, to get this out of the way: Brown's contract comes with a dead cap hit of nearly $90 million. That's tough to trade, even for an aggressive front office such as Philadelphia -- though not impossible if designated as a post-June 1 trade.
"Some execs I spoke to this week don't expect Philadelphia to trade Brown in-season but said that it could be something to entertain in the offseason. It's sort of the worst-kept secret inside the league that Brown's love-hate relationship with Philly's passing game bubbles to the surface from time to time. He's a true competitor and wants to be great. With that comes emotion and inevitable frustration."
The drama likely will die down for now. But, is this the end of it?
More NFL: Eagles Announce Lane Johnson, Jalen Carter Injury Updates