Eagles Announce Lane Johnson, Jalen Carter Injury Updates
There has been at least a level of concern across the Philadelphia Eagles fanbase over the last few days about guys like Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter.
Both dealt with injuries when Philadelphia took the field last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carter and Johnson both suffered shoulder injuries. Carter was forced out of the action, but did return against the Buccaneers before the game ended and made some impactful plays, including a pressure that helped lead to the Jihaad Campbell interception.
Johnson, on the other hand, exited in the second half and was replaced the rest of the way. If you have been following along throughout the week, you've probably seen a lot of posts on social media looking for updates specifically on Johnson. Well, Eagles fans, you can let out a sigh of relief for now.
Both Johnson and Carter took the practice field with the Eagles on Wednesday. Plus, the Eagles shared their first Injury Report of the week on Wednesday and both Johnson and Carter were listed as limited participants.
The Eagles got a positive update
On the more negative side, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was the lone player to not participate in practice on Wednesday.
There are four days left to go until the Eagles take on the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field. The fact that Carter and Johnson were able to take the field on Wednesday in a limited fashion is at least a positive sign that they should be good to go on Sunday. We'll find out more as we get closer to Sunday, but this is the news that Philadelphia fans have been waiting for.
Johnson specifically has dealt with injuries over the last two weeks. His health is going to be an important thing to follow over the next few weeks in general. This offense is clearly different when he's not out there, as shown by the performance in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While this is the case, progress has been made.
