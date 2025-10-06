AJ Brown To Chargers? Latest Trade Speculation Makes No Sense For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have been mixed up in some concerning trade buzz this year, despite getting off to a solid 4-1 start on the season.
Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown reportedly isn't happy with his role in the offense. The Eagles have become a very run heavy team and it's resulted in Brown being left behind a bit on offense. He's been targeted a lot, but he's not bringing in too many catches, and the Eagles seemingly don't need him to produce to win games. Because of that, the trade buzz has run wild over the last week or two.
Jarrett Bailey of Sporting News recently suggested the Los Angeles Chargers could swing a trade for Brown in the coming weeks, but it doesn't make much sense for the Eagles.
Eagles-AJ Brown trade buzz doesn't make too much sense
"The trade rumors are in full swing when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles and A.J. Brown. The star wideout is clearly frustrated with his role, or lack thereof in the Eagles' offense, as he is coming off just two receptions for seven yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Bailey wrote. "Will the Eagles end up moving the superstar wideout? Maybe not. But if they were to consider it, these four teams would make the most sense to make the trade.
"The Chargers have gotten good production from Keenan Allen out of the slot, but they have no one who can stretch the field at an elite level. Adding Brown to be the No. 1 guy opposite Ladd McConkey and Allen with Quentin Johnston as the No. 4 would give the Bolts one of the deepest receiving rooms in the league."
For the Chargers, it could make sense to trade some top draft capital for Brown. He would be better off with Justin Herbert throwing him the ball either way. The Chargers' offense would take it to the next level with Brown on the roster.
But it doesn't make any sense for the Eagles.
Brown might be unhappy, but he hasn't demanded a trade. The Eagles are Super Bowl contenders and the reigning champions, but their offense takes a huge hit if they move Brown. Trading him would handicap the team quite a bit moving forward.
It doesn't make sense. If Brown demands to be traded, this idea can be reevaluated, but for now, it doesn't make much sense at all.
