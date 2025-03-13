Ex-Eagles TE Reportedly Joining Kellen Moore With Saints
The New Orleans Saints landed former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore already this offseason and now they are reportedly signing a former tight end from the organization.
Free agency is in full swing right now and the Saints recently re-signed tight end Juwan Johnson. Clearly, they wanted to add another piece to the tight end room and reportedly are signing veteran tight end Jack Stoll, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Saints add to their TE room, signing former Eagles and (Miami Dolphins) TE Jack Stoll to a one-year deal, source said," Rapoport said. "Coach Kellen Moore spent some time with him in Philly."
Stoll began his National Football League career with the Eagles in 2021. He played in 16 games with the team as a rookie, 17 games in 2022, 17 games in 2023, and just seven games with Philadelphia in 2024. His role bounced around as a member of the Eagles and he actually finished the season with the Dolphins. He appeared in four games with the Dolphins in 2024 after leaving the Eagles.
The 27-year-old hasn't put up huge numbers in the passing game, but he's a dependable blocker and clearly did enough throughout his time with the Eagles that he impressed Moore.
The Saints have been one of the more surprising teams in football since free agency opened up. New Orleans had very little cap space but has found a way to make enough room to retain a handful of the team's top free agents. Now, the Saints will reunite Stoll with Moore.
