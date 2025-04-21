Are Eagles Preparing A First-Round Curveball?
Could the Eagles be preparing to throw a curveball in the first round of Thursday night’s draft? Tony Pauline seems to think there could be one coming. Granted, there is always plenty of buzz and rumors flying around when the NFL Draft gets closer, and it’s just a handful of days away now.
Pauline, however, has proven to be plugged in with the Eagles in previous drafts. He predicted the Eagles would draft Cam Jurgens in the second round back in 2022, and sure enough the Eagles did, and Jurgens just got his second contract on Monday that will keep him in Philly through 2029.
Pauline, who is a consulting editor and NFL Draft Analyst at SportsKeeda.com, reported last year that the Eagles were all over Quinyon Mitchell, and, lo and behold, Mitchell was their first pick.
The draft expert wrote that the Eagles could be poised to take UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo with the 32nd overall pick. It sounds far-fetched because Oladejo is the 111th-ranked prospect by Pro Football Focus. That would indicate that if Philly really wanted him, it could wait until getting him in the third round with the 96th overall pick.
Certain players, though, always seem to pick up steam as the draft gets closer, and Oladejo could be one of them.
Pauline wrote: “Besides the Niners, who hold pick 43, I’m told the Philadelphia Eagles with the last pick in round 1, as well as the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots at the top of round 2, are possibilities to pull the trigger on Oladejo.”
Oladejo is a newcomer to the edge after being moved there from outside linebacker just this past season. He is considered to have plenty of upside, and his ability to rush and cover his a skillset that enamors Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Oladejo, who goes by the first name Femi, is 6-3, 260 pounds, and he was one of the Eagles’ reported top 30 visits.
“Teams are telling me that they are highly intrigued by me,” Oladejo told The Draft Network’s Chris Melo. “They’ve told me that my pre-draft stock exploded throughout this process. They see something special in me.”
It would certainly be a curveball if the Eagles pull the trigger, but maybe he would be an early second-round pick if Philly trades down a couple of places. Either way, it’s something to monitor.
