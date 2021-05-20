BIRDS 365: Barrett Brooks and Hollis Thomas

It's trenches day on BIRDS 365 as former Eagles Barrett Brooks and Hollis Thomas go old school with us

PHILADELPHIA - Former Eagles linemen Barrett Brooks and Hollis Thomas join the show for a trenches day.

The strength of the current team is the lines on both sides of the football and Brooks discussed what the unexpected signing of Le'Raven Clark means when measured against the left tackle competition of Andre Dillard vs. Jordan Mailata.

Brooks is also impressed by the intangibles Jalen Hurts brings to the quarterback position, delves into the Ryan Kerrigan signing, and still has concerns about the CB position opposite Darius Slay, noting the accumulation of slot options.

The Eagles' 2021 second-round pick, Landon Dickerson, is also discussed with Brooks calling him a luxury pick and explaining where he will ultimately end up playing.

The legend of Jumpy Geathers' "forklift" rush finishes up the segment.

Hour 2 welcomes in "The Tank" Hollis Thomas, who talks some trash on a Hall of Famer, explains what's going on with the Eagles' defensive front and gives a thumbs down on the recent scale-backs of offseason work.

Thomas also explains how Eric B and Rakim kicked off his almost 15-year career as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois and mentioned Dallas' Larry Allen as the player who gave him the most trouble over the years.

Jody Mac and John also offer up their thought on Hurts' impressive press-conference performance.

You can listen to the entire May 20 edition on BIRDS 365 here:

To watch on-demand at any time please subscribe to the JAKIB Media YouTube page by banging the link.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.