BIRDS 365: Ed Kracz on a Potential Eagles Move Up, Plus Chris Landry

The publisher of SI.com Eagle Maven discusses a possible move up for CB Patrick Surtain and Chris Landry offers insight on the scouting process.

PHILADELPHIA - Sports Illustrated's Eagle Maven Ed Kracz joins the show in Hour No. 1 to discuss the Eagles' likely target in the draft and the potential move up Howie Roseman may have to pull off to get Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain.

Kracz breaks down the avenues Philadelphia has to move in front of division rival Dallas to land what will likely be the first defensive player taken on Thursday night.

The value of Roseman moving down and going back up is also discussed plus the potential options for the Eagles at No. 37 and where the team will take a quarterback with some options.

In Hour 2, a long-time personnel executive on both the college and pro sides, Chris Landry, joins the guys to offer great insight and stories on the NFL Draft.

The original coordinator of the NFL Scouting Combine, Landry discusses the pitfalls in the process without the combine plus offers up cautionary tales on one-time, Can't-miss prospects like Ryan Leaf, JaMarcus Russell, and Lawrence Phillips.

From his time at LSU to BLESTO - Bears, Lions, Eagles, and Steelers Talent Organization - to the Browns, Oilers, and Titans few have been around the scouting process more than Landry.

