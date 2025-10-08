Blockbuster Eagles-Steelers Mock Trade Sends Superstar WR To Pittsburgh
Philadelphia Eagles superstar wide receiver AJ Brown has been surrounded by trade buzz for weeks now.
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Eagles could begin exploring potential trades involving Brown, though they would need to be blown away to accept a deal. At this point, the team would likely want a young player and some draft capital to trade the star wide receiver.
Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints recently pitched a mock trade that would send Brown to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.
Steelers land AJ Brown from Eagles in latest mock trade
"Now, the fit is enticing. And yet, the logistics are complex. Brown’s contract would carry significant cap implications. The Steelers would need to rework deals to make space. Giving up high draft picks also limits future roster building, particularly on defense," Flojo wrote. "That’s where reinforcements may soon be needed. Still, for a franchise with championship DNA, this is the kind of move that defines eras. Rodgers is not a long-term solution. That said, pairing him with a receiver of Brown’s caliber could immediately vault Pittsburgh into the AFC’s upper echelon, maybe even alongside Buffalo and Kansas City.
"If executed, this trade could represent a rare win-win. For the Steelers, it would be a bold, all-in move that redefines their offensive ceiling. Rodgers would gain a true No. 1 receiver. He would get someone who can command double coverage and elevate the passing game to Super Bowl levels. For the Eagles, while losing Brown would sting, the return could set them up for sustained success. Jalen Hurts would still have DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert as weapons."
It's hard to imagine the Steelers trading their second-round pick last season for DK Metcalf before trading two more years' worth of second round pick for Brown, but crazier things have happened.
If the Steelers want to win a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers on the roster, this is how they do it. Adding Brown alongside Metcalf would give the Steelers one of the best wide receiver duos in recent memory. It would be nearly impossible for opposing cornerbacks to matchup with the physicality.
The Eagles would need to be blown away by a deal to trade Brown, but two second-round picks might do it. This would give the Eagles four second round picks across two years, which could prove invaluable to their future.
