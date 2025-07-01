Breaking Down Eagles Potential Bust
The Philadelphia Eagles were linked to a handful of different wide receivers last offseason and ended up adding former first-round pick Jahan Dotson in a trade with the Washington Commanders.
In his first year in the Eagles' system, he didn't put up prolific numbers. He finished the regular season with 19 catches, 216 yards, and 13 rushing yards in 17 games. Although those numbers aren't great, he essentially was the Eagles' No. 4 pass-catching option behind AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert.
Dotson stepped up when the Eagles needed him the most, though. He had one of his best games of the season in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs and had two catches for 42 yards. He was very close to a touchdown, but had some bad luck there.
All in all, he clearly did enough for the Eagles seeing as the team had the best overall team in football.
But, FanSided's Jake Beckman mentioned him as one of four potential busts for the franchise facing a "make-or-break" year.
"Jahan Dotson," Beckman said. "Jahan Dotson is a little different from the other three guys, and it’s not because he wasn’t part of the Eagles' 2023 draft class. For him, it’s because this is a contract year. Washington picked him 16th overall in the 2022 draft, and it was to be a WR2 to Terry McLaurin. Instead, he ended up just kind of being a turd over there.
"When the Eagles traded for him last offseason, it was to be a WR3, and because that trade happened at the very end of the offseason, it was kind of expected that Jalen Hurts was going to need to get comfortable throwing the ball to him. That kind of trust takes time to build."
This is fair in the sense that the Eagles turned down his fifth-year option on his rookie deal for the 2026 season. It's a contract year for him so unsurprisingly he'll likely want to make the most out of it. But, it's not necessarily fair to call him a bust. He has done everything the Eagles have asked out of him and has a ring to show for it.