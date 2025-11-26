Eagles Get Concerning Practice Update On DeVonta Smith

There are just two more days until the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Chicago Bears on "Black Friday" and there's a chance that the Eagles could be without the services of a high-end playmaker.

DeVonta Smith hasn't been able to practice so far this week. On Tuesday, the Eagles released their Injury Report, but it was an estimation as the team had a walkthrough rather than a full-on practice. Smith was listed as DNP (Did not participate). The Eagles released their Wednesday Injury Report and unfortunately, Smith was listed as DNP once again with shoulder and chest injuries as well as an illness.

The team hasn't ruled out Smith as of writing, but this isn't the best sign for his potential availability for Friday's matchup. Anthony DiBona of ThePhillySpecialShow.com pointed out that no Eagles player has played in a week this season in which they were listed as DNP for the first two practices of the week.

"For what it’s worth, an Eagles player has yet to be active this season after being listed as a DNP for Philadelphia’s first two practices of a week," DiBona wrote on X. "If DeVonta Smith is listed as a DNP (Wednesday), recent history suggests that he won’t play on Friday."

Now, this is a trend rather than a guarantee that Smith won't be out there on Friday. But things aren't looking up right now. The Eagles played on Sunday afternoon and this is another short week for them. That in itself is already difficult. Add in chest and shoulder injuries plus an illness and this could be a perfectly negative storm for the 27-year-old to be out of commission on Friday.

Smith is having a phenomenal season so far. Through 11 games, he has 55 catches for 754 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles' offense has been under a microscope lately. Losing Smith would just make things more difficult. The Eagles have had to battle without a top receiver this season already with AJ Brown missing a game. Now, that could be the case on Friday with Smith potentially.

More NFL: Eagles Rookie Star Isn't Getting Bigger Role Right Now