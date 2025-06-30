Eagles-Steelers Buzz Heating Up After Blockbuster
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off another massive trade on Monday.
Pittsburgh has been busy on the trade market this offseason. The Steelers wanted a new wide receiver and acquired DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh was done with George Pickens and opted to deal him away to the Dallas Cowboys. Now, the Steelers are acquiring Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins for a package including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The trade has only increased buzz about Steelers star TJ Watt. There have been issues between him and the team about his contract and trade rumors have flowed all offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in after the Ramsey deal went through.
"Sources: In recent weeks, multiple teams have been discussing whether they can trade for Steelers’ standout T.J. Watt, who skipped the team’s most recent minicamp," Schefter said. "Pittsburgh hasn’t shown any willingness to deal Watt so far, but he’s unhappy with his contractual situation and sources believe outside team interest is likely to increase given today’s trade."
Unsurprisingly, this triggered trade speculation across the league. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin made a list of potential suitors for Watt and one that he floated was the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Benjamin said. "Why should general manager Howie Roseman ever be counted out of big-name sweepstakes? The Eagles spent much of the offseason shedding salary, not collecting it, but we know they prioritize the trenches, and with both Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat exiting their edge group, a proven star like Watt could take a lot of pressure off young starters like Nolan Smith. Can you imagine Watt and Jalen Carter on the same front? It'd cost a pretty penny, but Watt would also get to stay in Pennsylvania to continue his career."
Imagine how good the Eagles' defense would be with Watt? It would be incredible. But, unfortunately, this seems like too big of a pipe dream. With the financial commitments this team already has, Watt on a new deal probably is too expensive.