Browns Urged To Cut Ties With $23 Million Pro Bowler Via Trade To Eagles
There is a lot fo excitement around the Philadelphia Eagles right now.
There was doom and gloom speculation around the team heading into their Week 5 bye week with a 2-2 record. Now, the perception of the team has completely shifted. The Eagles now are 5-2 and are looking like a juggernaut.
Philadelphia's offense looks transformed since it's gotten healthier, and the defense has been very solid over the last three weeks. Things are trending in the right direction for the Eagles at the perfect time. The trade deadline is just over a week away and so it could make sense to buy and add a playmaker to the edge.
Because of this, NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich put together a mock proposal that would land Cleveland Browns three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith.
"Eagles (general manager) Howie Roseman is always on the lookout for pass rush help, including during the season. While Philadelphia has usually been strong up front, that’s not quite the case this year. The Eagles were tied for the ninth-most sacks in the league with 19 entering Week 8, but that was juiced by big games the previous two weeks against the Browns and Giants, when the Eagles racked up 13 sacks. Philadelphia’s 23rd-ranked pressure rate paints a more accurate picture, and they notched just one sack in the win against the Bengals.
"I have no doubt Roseman will be making calls to potential trade partners for defensive line help, and Smith is one of the best players available. Cleveland is clearly in a lost season, win against the Ravens notwithstanding, and Smith is an attractive trade asset with just a veteran minimum contract. He had another sack in Week 8 to push his total in 2024 to five, and his 21.5 percent pass-rush win rate is strong, too."
A move for Smith almost makes too much sense. He doesn't cost too much and would fill a need. Hopefully, the Eagles will give the Browns a call soon.
