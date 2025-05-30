Bryce Huff Reacts To Shocking Eagles Trade With Simple Instagram Post
We now have Bryce Huff's reaction to reportedly being traded by the Eagles.
On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Philadelphia was finalizing a deal to send Huff to the San Francisco 49ers for a mid-round draft pick. The trade, which would reunite Huff with Robert Saleh, can't be official until after June 1.
Shortly after news of the trade broke, Huff took to Instagram to share his reaction to the move.
Take a look:
After posting a career-high 10 sacks for the New York Jets in 2023, Huff signed with the Eagles last offseason on a three-year, $51 million contract. But the 27-year-old was a disappointment in Philly, posting just 2.5 sacks while missing five games due to injuries in 2024.
Huff now will get a fresh start in San Francisco while playing under Saleh (now the 49ers' defensive coordinator), who was his head coach in New York. The split between Huff and the Eagles might be best for both sides, as Huff was a poor scheme fit from the start and appeared to clash with Eagles coaches.
And by the looks of his Instagram post, Huff isn't broken up over leaving the defending Super Bowl champions.
